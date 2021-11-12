Easily find all 200 Miman in Shin Megami Tensei V with this sly cheat

Glory doesn’t come cheap . In Shin Megami Tensei V, there are 200 little red creatures called Miman that you can collect for Gustave, your friendly underworld merchant. Collecting the Miman scattered all across Da’at will grant you Glory, the material you need to unlock Miracles, which provide permanent perks for your party and main character.

Miman are scattered literally everywhere, and some are easier to find than others. However, you will definitely miss quite a few of them if you don’t look closely enough. They’re very easy to gloss over when you’re running through the Netherworld. Once you find one, they are marked on your map with a little red icon in the shape of their face.

However, at the end of each main area of Da’at (there are four), there is a fox demon called a Cironnup who will mark every single Miman in that particular area for you. For a fee, of course. Once you pay the fee, all the Miman icons will pop up on your map. While the fee gets more expensive in each area, it greatly reduces the time and effort needed to search every nook and cranny.

Minor Shin Megami Tensei V spoilers ahead.

Minato Miman locations

The first area in Da’at is Minato. This area’s Cironnup is located near the Tokyo Diet Building on the left side. Go up the hill and you should be able to find it. This one is pretty easy!

Shinagawa Miman locations

The second area is Shinagawa. You can find the Cironnup once you reach the Fairy Village. Going past the village, you’ll travel through a river area with some hills towards the end. Climb up the hill and all the way to the cliff area and the demon should be there. The closest save point is North Shinagawa.

Chiyoda Miman locations

Da’at’s third area is Chiyoda. Towards the end of the area, you’ll reach the Otemach save point. Go down the hill towards the two lion-looking demons and then climb up the blocks to your left. After you finish climbing, look immediately to your left and the Cironnup should be there.

Taito Miman locations

The fourth and last area of Da’at is Taito. This area is a bit unique since you can really tackle it in any order. But the Chironnup is towards the right side of the map. It’s also somewhat hard to navigate, especially since there’s an Abscess jamming that particular part of your map when you first arrive. It’s difficult to explain in words the path you need to take to reach the demon so take a look at the map below, and the white path that we’ve drawn on it. You’re going to start at the Asakusa Main Street save point.

And that’s all four of the Cironnup demons in Shin Megami Tensei V! You’ll definitely come across Miman on your own, but if you need to earn more Glory quickly, this is the best way to do so before a boss battle.