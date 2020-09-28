You can get a game that sold more than 10 million copies for free this week

The Epic Games Store provides PC gamers with an ever-changing menu of free titles that range from indie releases with cult followings to some of the greatest games of the decade. This week, the site is offering one of the most beloved simulation games of all time. So if you've ever wanted to fulfill dreams of being an amusement park tycoon, the time is nigh.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is free for PC until Thursday, October 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Anyone with an Epic Games Store account (which is also free) will be able to claim and permanently own a digital copy of the coaster park sim game. It will then stay in your Epic Games library even after October 1, but only if you redeem it before this week's offer expires.

The 21-year-old sim series by Frontier Developments has amassed a legion of diehard fans that flock to the franchise to build the amusement park of their dreams or create Final Destination-level death traps. The third installment of the coaster creator was released in 2004 and has sold "more than 10 million copies" as of 2015, according to Frontier CEO David Barben.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3's popularity led the developer to release an updated version of the title on September 24, 2020. The Complete Edition includes two both the Soaked! and Wild! expansions, giving players access to 300 rides, 500 decorative items, 60 shops, and 20 animals. All of that comes with improved controls and up-to-date visuals that support 1080p widescreen resolution.

The updates made to the Complete Edition makes the franchise friendlier to newcomers and delivers a blast of nostalgia for RollerCoaster Tycoon veterans.

It has two game modes: Career and Sandbox.

Career mode gives players 18 different scenarios to try and complete, all of which are based around pre-built theme parks. Gamers have to improve these existing parks by adding new rides and shops to attract more customers and earn more money in order to complete each scenario's three objectives.

Build the theme park of your dreams in 'RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition.' Frontier Developments

Goals are achieved by strategically micromanaging every aspect of your park, ranging from how often a rollercoaster should be maintained to how many sprinkles the ice cream stand adds to each sundae. Playing through Career mode is the best way to learn the ropes while letting gamers design their own coasters to fit the theme of the pre-made parks.

Sandbox mode is where gamers can set their imagination free and design a completely custom park from the ground up using everything they've learned from Career mode. So throw on your tycoon cowboy hat and start experimenting, there are coasters to be built.