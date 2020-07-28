You only have a few days left to get the decade’s best adventure game for free

PlayStation Plus members have access to a rotating roster of some of the PlayStation 4's most heavily hitting titles every month. For a monthly fee of $9.99, PS4 gamers can download and keep all of the games Sony includes as part of its deal as long as they claim them before next month's batch is released. Now that July is coming to an end, a critically acclaimed revival of an iconic adventure series is leaving the PS Plus library. So you better claim this loot before it's history.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is free for subscribers until Monday, August 3 as Sony prepares a new group of PS Plus games for August. The 2015 release of the third-person adventure continued the series' nearly 20-year legacy of stunning environments, engrossing puzzles, and thrilling acrobatic sequences that fans have come to expect every time protagonist Lara Croft sets off on a new quest.

Rise of the Tomb Raider takes place a year after the events of the franchise reboot, Tomb Raider (2013). Lara is struggling to come to terms with the supernatural events she witnessed during her previous adventure on a fictional Japanese island. Unable to find peace, she turns to her late father's research on the lost city of Kitezh and its legends of immortality.

Lara sets off to investigate the forgotten city in Syria, where she encounters a militant group named the Trinity, who are also after the powers Kitezh is rumored to hold. This leads to Lara daringly scaling frozen mountain tops and parkour her way through Indiana Jones-like temples.

Developer Crystal Dynamics kept Lara's most memorable gear from its 2013 reboot of the series, like her pry axes and rope arrows, while adding new tools like the Wire Spool that can be used as a grapple. All of this equipment gives gamers a ton of options when it comes to traversing the game's crypts, but also makes for heart-stopping moments when players need to make a split-second decision about what tool they'll use on the fly to keep Lara from falling to her death.

To top it off, Lara now has the ability to craft weapons and explosives for combat at will in a way that's very similar to The Last of Us' crafting system. This makes her even more lethal in the many run-ins with Trinity she'll have throughout the game's story.

'Rise of the Tomb Raider' is free on PS Plus, but not for long. Square Enix / Crystal Dynamics

Thrilling gameplay coupled with developing Lara's character into a more obsessive and complex adventurer made for another well-received installment to the classic franchise that many gamers consider as better than Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

PS Plus members only have a few days left to claim free of charge. All it takes is a minute or two of navigating through your PlayStation 4's menus, and this game is yours forever.

What are you waiting for? Join Lara Croft on one of her greatest adventures ever right away.