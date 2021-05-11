How to unlock and craft all 11 recipes in Resident Evil Village

Look at you, building things. In Resident Evil Village, you’re trying to take down a family of immortal enemies. To achieve that you’ll need to have a steady aim and a craftsman's spirit. Resident Evil Village is significantly easier if you’re aided by crafted items. If you can procure the recipes and materials, you can build essentials like ammunition on the fly.

Here’s how you can find all 11 crafting recipes in Resident Evil Village and what you need to make them.

How to craft in Resident Evil Village and get new recipes

There are 11 official recipes in Resident Evil Village.

Almost every crafting recipe is purchased via Duke’s Emporium for a small sum of money. For the Duke to begin selling each recipe, you’ll need to meet specific requirements. Transforming into a craftsman is essential if you’re trying to be the most effective that you can be at Resident Evil Village.

It’s worth noting that there are craftable items that you can find throughout the game. These don’t have clear-cut recipes that you can purchase and are usually one-time deals. For example, this includes crafting Lady Dimitrescu’s necklace, which can be sold for a pretty penny.

Resident Evil’s Duke. Capcom

1. First Aid Med

How to unlock: Automatically in your inventory.

How to make: Combine one Herb and one Chem Fluid.

2. Handgun Ammo

How to unlock: Automatically in your inventory.

How to make: Combine two Gunpowder and two Rusted Scrap.

3. Shotgun Ammo

How to unlock: Purchase recipe at Duke’s Emporium for 2,500.

How to make: Combine one Gunpowder, two Rusted Scrap, and one Chem Fluid.

4. Sniper Ammo

How to unlock: Purchase recipe at Duke’s Emporium for 4,000.

How to make: Combine two Gunpowder, one Rusted Scrap, and one Chem Fluid.

5. Mine

How to unlock: Purchase recipe at Duke’s Emporium for 4,000.

How to make: Combine one Rusted Scrap and one Metal Scrap.

6. Pipe Bomb x1

How to unlock: Purchase recipe at Duke’s Emporium for 2,500.

How to make: Combine two Gunpowder, one Rusted Scrap, and one Chem Fluid.

7. Explosive Rounds x2

How to unlock: Purchase recipe at Duke’s Emporium for 3,000 after unlocking the GM79 Grenade Launcher following your experience in House Benevento.

How to make: Combine one Gunpowder, one Metal Scrap, and one Herb.

8. Flash Rounds x2

How to unlock: Purchase recipe at Duke’s Emporium for 3,000 after unlocking the GM79 Grenade Launcher following your experience in House Benevento.

How to make: Combine one Chem Fluid, one Rusted Scrap, and one Herb.

9. Magnum Ammo x3

How to unlock: Purchase recipe from Duke’s Emporium for 10,000 after unlocking a magnum. You can achieve this by either finding the M1851 Wolfbane following completion of the Windmill Labyrinth puzzle; by completing the game on Hardcore difficulty, thus unlocking the Handcannon PZ; and by purchasing the S.T.A.K.E. from Duke’s Emporium for 300,000.

How to make: Combine four Gunpowder, one Metal Scrap, and one Rusted Scrap.

10. Rifle Ammo x20

How to unlock: Purchase recipe from Duke’s Emporium for 10,000 after unlocking a rifle. You can purchase rifles like the Dragoon and WCX from the Extra Content Shop after completing the game.

How to make: Combine two Rusted Scrap, one Metal Scrap, and one Herb.

11. Rocket Pistol Ammo x5

How to unlock: Purchase recipe from Duke’s Emporium for 10,000 after unlocking the Rocket Pistol. You’ll unlock the Rocket Pistol after completing the game on Village of Shadows difficulty, which is the hardest difficulty available.