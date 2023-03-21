Here’s Exactly When You Can Play the Resident Evil 4 Remake

Six years after barely surviving the incident Raccoon City , Leon Kennedy is tasked with rescuing the President’s daughter. She’s been abducted by a strange cult in a small Spanish village, and the rural setting only makes the experience that much more haunting. Nearly 20 years later, publisher Capcom is about to release a top-down remake of the seminal game.

Early reviews are nothing short of glowing, with Inverse’s claiming it is “the iconic horror series’ best remake yet.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When Is the Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Time?

Resident Evil 4 will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on Friday, March 24, 2023. The blog PureXbox claims that the launch time is 12 a.m. midnight GMT, which is five hours ahead of Eastern time. Presumably, the game will launch at the stroke of midnight local time. While there’s no official confirmation from Capcom, if this is true than it could theoretically mean that Resident Evil 4 launches globally at 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Leon is sent to rescue Ashley from the clutches of a bizarre European cult. Capcom

A post from Game8 claims that the launch is region-locked, so everyone in the United States will get access at the same time. So if it launches at midnight Eastern time, then those on the west coast may gain access at 9 p.m. on Thursday. In any case, if you’re chomping at the bit to play the game, you’ll want to consider your preload options.

What are the Resident Evil 4 Preload Details?

For anybody who pre-ordered Resident Evil 4, they’ll be able to download the game ahead of time, but it’ll vary depending on your platform of choice.

Preloads are already live for Xbox Series X|S (note that the game will not be available for Xbox One). On PS4 and PS5, preloads will go live on either March 22 or 23. And, according to the game’s Steam listing, “This game plans to unlock ... approximately 2 days” after Tuesday, which likely means a March 23 preload.

What is the Resident Evil 4 Remake File Size?

The file size will vary depending on your platform of choice, but here’s what we’re looking at:

PlayStation 4: 26.99 GB

PlayStation 5: 58.4 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 67 GB

PC: Unknown

The Steam listing notes a minimum memory requirement of 8 GB RAM with 16 GB recommended, but these seem pretty slight. Plan for at least this much if you’ll be playing on PC

What are the Resident Evil 4 Remake Preorder and Version Options?

You’ve got four options for Resident Evil 4 preorders:

Standard Edition Deluxe Edition Digital Deluxe Edition Collectors Edition

The Standard and Deluxe editions offer in-game cosmetics. Specifically, we’re talking about skins for Leon’s in-game attache case and charms that can hang on certain weapons. The Digital Deluxe edition includes similar benefits but also a few in-game weapons, and the Collectors edition takes things a step further with more extensive perks. Here’s a more specific breakdown:

Standard Edition — $59.99

All Standard Edition preorders get these cosmetics. Capcom

Gold Attache Case

Handgun Ammo Charm

Deluxe Edition — $69.99

Gold Attache Case

Classic Attache Case

Handgun Ammo Charm

Green Herb Charm

Digital Deluxe Edition — $69.99

The Digital Deluxe Edition is probably the best bang for your buck. Capcom

The Digital Deluxe version available across all storefronts includes costumes for Leon and Ashley, the President’s daughter he’s sent to rescue. Most notable here are the Sentinel Nine Pistol and Skull Shaker weapons.

Leon and Ashley Casual Costumes

Leon and Ashley Romantic Costume

Leon Hero Costume and Filter

Leon Villain Costume and Filter

Sentinel Nine Pistol

Skull Shaker Shotgun

Treasure Map: Expansion

Sporty Sunglasses

A Soundtrack Swap to Play the Original Version

Collectors Edition — $249.99

Only available at GameStop, the Collectors Edition costs quite a bit. In addition to all of the benefits of the Digital Deluxe Edition, this includes the following: