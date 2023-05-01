Here's Exactly When You Can Play Bethesda's Vampire-Infested Redfall

Microsoft’s next big first-party game, Redfall, is nearly here. This vampire cooperative shooter sends players to the fictional town of Redfall, Massachusetts. It comes to us from developer Arkane Studios, which is the team behind Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop. But Redfall is a completely different beast from the developer’s previous games, with more of a focus on gunplay and less on immersive sim elements. For anyone eager to sink their teeth in, you probably need to know about the game’s file size, launch time, and pre-order bonuses. So here’s all of that and more.

Redfall Release Time

Redfall officially launches on May 2, 2023, but depending on your region, you can actually begin playing a day earlier. The game releases on May 1 at 5 p.m. Pacific, meaning those on the West Coast of the United States can dive in early. It launches on May 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and in other territories on the early morning of May 2.

The full global release schedule is as follows:

Seattle: May 1 at 5 p.m. Pacific

Austin: May 1 at 7 p.m. Central

Boston: May 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern

São Paulo: May 1 at 9 p.m. Brasilia Standard

London: May 2 at 1 a.m. British Summer

Berlin: May 2 at 2 a.m. Central European Summer

New Delhi: May 2 at 5:30 a.m. India Standard

Tokyo: May 2 at 9 a.m. Japan Standard

Sydney: May 2 at 10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard

Auckland: May 2 at 12 p.m. New Zealand Standard

Redfall File Size

Redfall’s file size will differ depending on the platform, and much like other modern releases, it’s a large install. On Xbox Series X, it’s around 86 GB; on Xbox Series S, it’s around 40 GB; and on PC, you’ll need over 103 GB of space to run this game.

Redfall Xbox Game Pass Status

Redfall will launch on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Bethesda

Since Redfall is published by Bethesda, which is owned by Microsoft, it’s considered a first-party game. This means it will be available on Xbox Game Pass (and Game Pass for PC) on day one, so you don’t need to spend any additional cash if you’re a subscriber.

Redfall Pre-Load Details

Redfall is available to pre-load right now across all platforms. We recommend pre-loading so you can dive in right away, without having to wait for it to install onto your system or PC.

Redfall Pre-Order Bonus

Redfall does have a pre-order bonus, but it’s not available via Game Pass. Bethesda

You still have time to pre-order Redfall, so long as you do so before the launch time in your region. Pre-ordering gives you access to the Vampire Hunter Pack, which includes the following items:

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

Keep in mind, you won’t get these items if you download Redfall via Xbox Game Pass — you have to actually buy the game to earn the pre-order bonuses.

Redfall launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023.