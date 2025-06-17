Looks Like Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Getting That Big Update After All

It certainly seems like there’s some validity to the rumor that Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting a 2025 re-release. This week, two of the game’s most prominent voice actors teased that something related to the open-world western is getting announced soon. It’s now on patient fans to play the waiting game.

Rob Wiethoff, the voice actor behind Red Dead Redemption protagonist and sequel side character John Marston, could barely contain his excitement on Twitch when talking about an upcoming announcement coming presumably from Rockstar Games.

“I’ve got such exciting news, I can’t share it with you right now,” he told his viewers, adding that whatever is in store would be revealed by the end of the week. “It’s absolutely killing me.”

Wiethoff said he wouldn’t be the only one sharing this news when the time comes, and it looks like one of his sequel co-stars spilled the beans that he’s in on it, whatever’s in store. Roger Clarke, the man behind the raspy southerner and Red Dead 2 Protagonist Arthur Morgan, gave a simple but telling response to a fan who asked if he knew what Wiethoff was talking about.

“Yes,” he responded with an adorable gif of a dog smiling with approval.

While either man was willing to outright say what’s to come (likely under the watchful eye of the notoriously secretive developer), we have to consider that it was rumored just last month that one of the most widely requested updates in all of gaming was finally on the way.

Both GameReactor and Nintenduo reported that “sources close to Rockstar” confirmed a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 would debut on the console sometime this year. That port to Nintendo’s handheld would be announced alongside a current-gen patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, finally letting the seven-year-old game take advantage of modern hardware.

As exciting as this all is for those who missed the game the first time around, I’m holding my breath about this announcement. A Switch 2 port makes sense considering how popular the new handheld is barely two weeks after launch and Take Two’s newfound love for Nintendo. But the current-gen patch is something I’ll need to see for myself. While I’d happily take an update that doubles the framerate, I can’t imagine Red Dead Redemption 2 looking any better than it already does.

Not sure what a next-gen patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 would even look like when it still looks stunning some seven years after release. Rockstar Games

If this is a simple frame-rate patch similar to the updates Ubisoft has rolled out for older Assassin’s Creed titles, then that’s a tad less exciting than a proper new-gen makeover like Grand Theft Auto 5 gets every few years. Either way, dropping on brand new consoles will likely net the eighth best-selling game of all time another multi-million dollar debut.

It comes as a bit of a surprise that this older game in Rockstar’s library is getting a look-in in 2025. Back in 2023, the developer announced that it was ending support for the game’s online mode, disappointing fans who thought it would have the same life as GTA 5. We also know that Rockstar Games has been deep in the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is poised to be one of the biggest games ever made. The second trailer for the highly anticipated game reached over 475 million views across internet platforms in 24 hours.