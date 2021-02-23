The PS VR follow-up we've all been waiting for is finally coming. Officially named PlayStation VR2, Sony’s next-gen successor to its PS VR headset will work with the PlayStation 5. That's great news for players who have been enjoying games like Hitman 3 in PS VR who hunger for a more powerful device that's less cumbersome to set up.

At CES 2022, Sony shared more details about the device, revealing its official name, specs, features, and details about the controllers, which are called PS VR2 Sense. Judging by the information, the new device sounds like a major improvement over the serviceable, but limited PS VR. Here's everything you need to know about PS VR2.

When is the PS VR2 release date?

PS VR is about to get a huge upgrade. Sony

PS VR2 doesn’t have a release date. A January 5, 2022 blog post only confirmed details about its specs and features, with no mention of a release date or window.

Though, according to a 2021 Bloomberg report, Sony is apparently targeting a holiday 2022 launch. Assuming nothing has changed internally, we could very well get our hands on the new headset this year.

How much will PS VR2 cost?

It's too early to say, considering the headset is still deep in development. That said, it's likely Sony will keep the price low — at least compared to other VR headsets. One of the selling points of the original PS VR was its low price point compared to other devices, so it only makes sense that Sony would take a similar approach this time around.

Pricing will have to be competitive too, considering the Meta Quest 2 costs the same amount as a PS VR now. And that's the price for a standalone VR device with higher resolution and controllers included in the package. If Sony is going to remain relevant in the space, it'll need to stay about on par with that price range or risk losing early PS VR adopters to Oculus.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the new PS VR2 headset in terms of price. Will there be multiple options available at launch? Will the PS VR2 Sense controllers be available separately?

It’s likely the new headset will cost around $400 at launch, though Sony might go even lower to get more consumers on board. We’ll find out more about pricing as we get closer to launch.

What are the PS VR2 specs?

Alongside the CES 2022 reveal, Sony gave us more info about the PS VR2’s specs. The new headset seems to be a major upgrade, most notably in that it displays at 2000 x 2040 per eye. This will make images look less blurry, which was a common issue with the previous headset.

The PS VR2 specs are as follows:

Display method ​: OLED

OLED Panel resolution : ​ 2000 x 2040 per eye

​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate : ​ 90Hz, 120Hz

​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation ​: Adjustable

​: Adjustable Field of View : ​ Approx. 110 degrees

​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors : ​ Motion Sensor — Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​, Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

​ Motion Sensor — Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​, Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras ​ : 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye

: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ : Vibration on the headset

: Vibration on the headset Communication​ with PS5 : USB Type-C

USB Type-C Audio ​: Input — Built-in microphone, ​Output — Stereo headphone jack

What are the new PS VR2 controllers?

The new Sony PS VR2 controllers. Sony

Despite the headset being so far away, Sony has already revealed the headset’s new controllers and has even shown pictures of them. Rather than sticking with the Wiimote-style design of the PlayStation Move, Sony opted for something that more closely resembles the Oculus Touch. The PS VR2 Sense controllers adopt a round design that surrounds the controls themselves. Like a normal PlayStation controller, these feature four primary face buttons, two joysticks, and four triggers split between the two devices.

What’s special about the new controllers is that they borrow features from the PS5’s DualSense. That means players will get to experience both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in VR games.

Other features include finger touch detection. Sony describes the technology in its announcement post.

“The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay,” says Sony.

The PS VR2 Sense controllers will work in tandem with the headset to give players more immersive experiences.

How does tracking work on PS VR2?

Tracking will work much differently with PS VR2. Sony

Tracking on a current PS VR is a little cumbersome. Players have to set up a camera, which follows the lights on your PS Move controllers to determine motions. That’s changing with the new unit.

Sony says that the new controllers handle tracking via a ring across the bottom of the controller. That means players can say goodbye to the big clown nose of the PS Move. Sony mentions that controller tracking happens “by the new VR headset,” ditching the need for an external camera, which is a huge win.

Eye-tracking is another major feature being implemented with PS VR2. “A simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character,” Sony explained in a blogpost.

The PS VR2 headset itself has four internal cameras and an IR camera for eye-tracking, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers will feature position tracking.

What games are coming to PS VR2?

As part of the CES 2022 reveal, Sony announced Horizon Call of the Mountain, a PS VR2 exclusive game set in the beloved Horizon universe. It’s still early in development, but it’ll likely launch alongside the PS VR2 headset.

Aside from that, it’s unclear what other PS VR2 projects are in the works, but given how committed Sony is to the new device, it’s highly likely the headset will launch with other games, as well. At this point, we’re still curious about backward compatibility with PS VR2, and how games will look like in action.

What's different about PS VR2?

Sony says that it learned a lot of lessons with its first attempt at VR and that the new headset will iterate on the original in some important ways. In fact, it's referring to the new headset as a "new VR format" entirely. The biggest news for fans is that the new PS VR will use a single cord setup instead of the convoluted, multi-cable box that the PS VR currently uses.

In addition, PS VR2 will come with “new sensory features,” such as a built-in motor that vibrates during gameplay. The PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech will be utilized, giving players surround sound audio that adds to the immersion.

Other than that, Sony Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino says that the headset will improve on the original in several areas. "We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input," says Nishino.

The PS VR2’s use of a single cord combined with dropping the need for an external camera, along with the improved specs, is exciting, making great strides in the VR space.