The PSVR follow-up we've all been waiting for is finally coming. Officially named PlayStation VR 2, Sony’s next-gen successor to its PSVR headset will work with the PlayStation 5. That's great news for players who have been enjoying games like Hitman 3 in PSVR and who hunger for a more powerful device or for those looking to try VR for the first time.

Sony has finally shared the most sought-after details about the device, revealing its specs, features, release date, and price tag. Judging by the information, the new device sounds like a major improvement over the serviceable, but limited PSVR. Here's everything you need to know about PSVR 2.

When is the PSVR 2 release date?

PSVR 2 will officially launch on February 22, 2023 , according to the official PlayStation Blog.

How much will PSVR 2 cost?

In addition to announcing the release date, the PlayStation Blog post also revealed the price point. The PSVR 2 will come in at a whopping $549.99.

This is a high price tag, especially for those who may not have a PS5 yet either, which itself is $500 for the physical edition. The original PSVR launched at $400. This price hike could be due to better tech but also inflation and component scarcity. This also comes after Meta raised the price of their “entry-level” headset the Meta Quest 2 $100.

For those looking to pick up a flagship game at launch with the PSVR 2, Sony is also releasing a bundle for $599 that includes the VR hardware, controllers, and a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The main issue facing PlayStation and other companies selling VR hardware is that they have yet to fully break into the mainstream. This high price tag makes it clear that PSVR 2 will not be the perfect entry-level headset.

What are the PSVR 2 specs?

Alongside a CES 2022 reveal, Sony gave us more info about the PSVR 2’s specs. The new headset seems to be a major upgrade, most notably in that it displays at 2000 x 2040 per eye. This will make images look less blurry, which was a common issue with the previous headset.

The PSVR 2 specs are as follows:

Display method ​: OLED

OLED Panel resolution : ​ 2000 x 2040 per eye

​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate : ​ 90Hz, 120Hz

​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation ​: Adjustable

​: Adjustable Field of View : ​ Approx. 110 degrees

​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors : ​ Motion Sensor — Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​, Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

​ Motion Sensor — Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​, Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras ​ : 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye

: 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ : Vibration on the headset

: Vibration on the headset Communication​ with PS5 : USB Type-C

USB Type-C Audio ​: Input — Built-in microphone, ​Output — Stereo headphone jack

What are the new PSVR 2 controllers?

Rather than sticking with the Wiimote-style design of the PlayStation Move, Sony opted for something that more closely resembles the Oculus Touch. The PSVR 2 Sense controllers adopt a round design that surrounds the controls themselves. Like a normal PlayStation controller, these feature four primary face buttons, two joysticks, and four triggers split between the two devices.

What’s special about the new controllers is that they borrow features from the PS5’s DualSense. That means players will get to experience both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in VR games.

Other features include finger touch detection. Sony describes the technology in its announcement post.

“The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay,” says Sony.

The PSVR 2 Sense controllers will work in tandem with the headset to give players more immersive experiences.

What is PSVR 2 tracking like?

Tracking on a current PSVR is a little cumbersome. Players have to set up a camera, which follows the lights on your PS Move controllers to determine motions. That’s changing with the new unit.

Sony says that the new controllers handle tracking via a ring across the bottom of the controller. That means players can say goodbye to the big clown nose of the PS Move. Sony mentions that controller tracking happens “by the new VR headset,” ditching the need for an external camera, which is a huge win.

Eye-tracking is another major feature being implemented with PSVR 2. “A simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character,” Sony explained in a blog post.

The PSVR 2 headset itself has four internal cameras and an IR camera for eye-tracking, while the PSVR 2 Sense controllers will feature position tracking.

What’s on the PSVR 2 games list?

As part of the CES 2022 reveal, Sony announced Horizon Call of the Mountain, a PSVR 2 exclusive game set in the beloved Horizon universe. It will launch alongside the PSVR 2 headset.

In addition to Horizon Call of the Mountain Sony revealed in an investor presentation that PSVR 2 will launch with over 20 “major” games for the platform. There are no concrete details on what these might be but Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan told Video Games Chronicle “There is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2.”

Sadly, those who own the original PSVR hardware will have to leave any games they bought for that console behind. Sony announced that the PSVR 2 will not be backwards compatible, a decision that makes the high price tag feel even worse for the consumers who already committed to supporting this hardware ecosystem.

What's different about PSVR 2?

Sony says that it learned a lot of lessons with its first attempt at VR and that the new headset will iterate on the original in some important ways. In fact, it's referring to the new headset as a "new VR format" entirely. The biggest news for fans is that the new PSVR will use a single-cord setup instead of the convoluted, multi-cable box that the PSVR currently uses.

In addition, PSVR 2 will come with “new sensory features,” such as a built-in motor that vibrates during gameplay. The PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech will be utilized, giving players surround sound audio that adds to the immersion.

Other than that, Sony Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino says that the headset will improve on the original in several areas. "We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PSVR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input," says Nishino.

The PSVR 2’s use of a single cord combined with dropping the need for an external camera, along with the improved specs, is exciting, making great strides in the VR space.