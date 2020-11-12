THe PlayStation 5 has finally launched! After months of anticipation, the next generation of gaming is now in full swing. Unfortunately, PS5 pre-orders were pretty hard to come by if you didn't get an invite from Sony or missed out on the September 16 pre-order rush. If you're one of those people, you're probably monitoring several retailers to see when more stock will become available today.

Walmart, Sam's Club, Best Buy, Target, and Sony Direct are offering more PS5 units today on a rolling basis, so these are different times throughout the day that you should monitor these sites.

Walmart

Walmart is the biggest retailer in the United States, and as such, it's a store that a lot of people are looking for PS5 restocks at. Walmart is promising to make more PS5 stock available online at 12 p.m. Eastern, 3 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Eastern, and 9 p.m. Eastern over the course of November 12.

When these times roll around, be sure to check out the PS5 Standard Edition and PS5 Digital Edition store pages at Walmart. Keep in mind that this is a popular online storefront, so you'll be competing with more people than usual for a PS5 when the restocks happen.

Astro's Playroom is a pack-in game with your PS5. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is a membership-only offshoot of Walmart, and it will also have some new PS5 stock of its own over the course of November 12. They had some systems in stock at midnight and could list more over the rest of the day. Be sure to check them at the same time listed for Walmart above, as Sam's Club could also see a rejuvenation in stock on its PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages.

Best Buy

Best Buy is a major retailer for technology that will have some more PS5s available over the course of Thursday. So far, they have been periodically adding stock to the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages every five minutes or so over the course of Wednesday morning. If you're constantly monitoring and refreshing their website over the course of today, there's a good chance you'll be able to snag one from Best Buy.

Sony Direct

Sony is also offering some more PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition units from their own store today. Unlike previous Sony Direct orders, you don't need an invite. Assuming they have units in stock, once you select a unit, you'll be prompted to join a queue and will have to wait in a virtual line before you can try buying it.

While it isn't guaranteed that any units will be in stock once you get in, this is one of the more reliable methods of getting a PS5 now that it's released and not available in stores.