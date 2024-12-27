It’s hard to find a genre in gaming with more surprises than the beloved Metroidvanias. Simply and easily defined, these mostly linear 2D platforming RPGs are infused with environment and ambiance. Don’t let the rudimentary formula fool you, there is plenty of variety to be had within these boundaries. From Dead Cells to Hades, Hollow Knight to Guacamelee, Metroidvanias allow for unparalleled creativity in visuals and gameplay. Developers can and do often go wrong with the combos, but when it all comes together — there’s nothing better.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch from TiGames is one such Goldilocks Metroidvania that gets everything just right. Just added to PS Plus in December, this Metroidvania is near the top of a crowded genre based on the strength of its unique steampunk aesthetics and a thorough understanding of what makes this genre great: stellar combat, intricate level design, and detailed aesthetics. Part love letter, part innovation, it caters to genre diehards and casual players alike. F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is a must-play gem that stands tall among its peers.

At its core, F.I.S.T. tells the story of Rayton, an anthropomorphic rabbit who wields a colossal mechanical fist. The story is set in the beautifully dystopian world of Torch City — a neon-drenched noir-ish metropolis oppressed by a robotic regime. There’s no humans here, either, just a cavalcade of anthropomorphic animals with big personalities and big problems.

While the story is delivered with a somewhat straightforward approach, it resonates because of this rich world-building and well-developed characters. Rayton’s gruff demeanor and reluctant hero arc are easy to root for, making each step of his journey feel impactful.

What sets F.I.S.T. apart is its jaw-dropping visual design. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, the game features stunning 2.5D graphics that bring Torch City to life. From the grimy back alleys to the neon-lit industrial sectors, every location brims with atmosphere. The meticulous attention to detail immerses players in a world where every corner feels handcrafted. Animations are equally top-notch, with smooth and responsive movements that make controlling Rayton a delight.

This is what good world building looks like. TiGames

Combat is where the game truly shines. Armed with three distinct weapons — the titular Fist, a whip-like Drill, and an electrified Spear — players can experiment with a variety of combos and abilities to dismantle enemies. Each weapon has its own strengths, and switching between them on the fly adds a layer of tactical depth. The combat is fluid and crunchy, offering enough challenge to keep you on your toes without feeling overwhelmed.

Boss fights, in particular, are a highlight. These encounters often involve bosses with multiple phases that require you to get creative with the skills and items at your disposal. Things can be a little hack-n-slash as you’d expect, but the character designs and combat strategy make every boss feel unique.

Exploration is another strong suit of F.I.S.T.. Like any good Metroidvania, the game encourages you to revisit earlier areas as you unlock new abilities. The interconnected map is cleverly designed, with shortcuts and hidden secrets that reward curiosity. The progression system strikes a perfect balance between rewarding exploration and respecting the player’s time, ensuring that backtracking feels more like an opportunity than a chore.

Dank crypts and eeries caves have been replaced by post-industrial ruins that still deliver the complex exploration you’d expect. TiGames

The sound design is on point, too. The soundtrack seamlessly blends orchestral swells with industrial beats, perfectly complementing the game’s steampunk aesthetic. Sound effects, from the whirring of machinery to the impact of Rayton’s attacks, are satisfyingly punchy.

In a market flooded with Metroidvania titles, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch manages to stand out through its stunning presentation, deep combat mechanics, and engaging exploration. Whether you’re a genre veteran or a curious newcomer, this game delivers an experience that’s both memorable and rewarding. At around 15–20 hours for a first playthrough, it offers excellent value and replayability.

Simply put, F.I.S.T. punches well above its weight. Don’t miss this hidden gem.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow is available now on PlayStation Plus. Its also for sale on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.