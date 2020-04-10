Pokémon Sword and Shield fans are getting some big updates in April ahead of the Isle of Armor DLC expansion coming in June. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announced the mythical gremlin monkey, Zarude, will learn a unique move not available to any other pocket monster, and a gaggle of baby Pokémon will be running around Max Raid Battles in celebration of Easter. The event is live now and will run until April 16.

The Pokémon Company revealed Friday that players will have an increased chance of finding the adorable, younger versions of many of the game’s most iconic pocket monsters. This event will only affect spawn Pokémon spawn rates in the Max Raid Battle spots found across the Wild Areas.

This update will carry on alongside the current Gigantamax Raid event that gives trainers the chance to catch giant versions of Charizard, Garborder, Copperajah, and Duraludon. Here’s the full list of smol Pokémon you’ll be able to battle and catch during the Sword and Shield Easter event:

You have a chance of catching Togepi in Max Raid Battles during 'Sword and Shield's Easter event. The Pokémon Company

Ditto

Togepi

Wynaut

Cleffa

Pichu

Budew

Tyrogue

Bonsly

Riolu

Munchlax

Toxel

Mantyke

Mime Jr.

To sweeten the deal, gamers will also have a shot at receiving a handful of special items if they defeat any of the aforementioned babies (and Ditto) in battle. All of these items affect either the breeding or evolution of the Pokémon they’re given to.

Destiny Knot : If held by a Pokémon in Day Care or Nursery, five of the parents' combined twelve IVs will be passed down to the child.

: If held by a Pokémon in Day Care or Nursery, five of the parents' combined twelve IVs will be passed down to the child. Power Belts : If held by a parent when breeding at Pokémon Day Care or a Pokémon Nursery, the Defense IV of a parent holding a Power Belt will always be passed down to the child.

: If held by a parent when breeding at Pokémon Day Care or a Pokémon Nursery, the Defense IV of a parent holding a Power Belt will always be passed down to the child. Everstone : If held it keeps a Pokémon from evolving. So they can be baby forever.

: If held it keeps a Pokémon from evolving. So they can be baby forever. Lucky Egg: If held it grants a Pokémon 150 percent the experience they would normally gain.

Mime Jr. will also appear in Max Raid Battles. The Pokémon Company

The Inverse Analysis — This Easter event might not seem like much, especially since Isle of Armor is right around the corner. But don't sleep on this one: many Pokémon and items spawn rates can seriously help trainers that have been looking to breed or quickly level up their team.

Ditto is one of the most important Pokémon to catch for breeding and before this event it was only available in one place in all of Sword and Shield. Genderless Pokémon, like Rotom and Golurk, can only breed with Ditto. Having one at your disposal is crucial late in the game when you’re prepping a team for competitive battles.

Plus, once you’ve bred the pocket monster you want you can slap a Lucky Egg on it to help it level up faster. Before Easter, Lucky Eggs could only be acquired through an annoying fetch mission at the Seafood Restaurant in Hulbury (must be an off-menu item, I guess).

Use this event to easily collect the items and Pokémon you need to prepare for Isle of Armor.