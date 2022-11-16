It’s almost time to take flight in Paldea. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are touted as the series’ first open-world games with a slew of experimental features like auto-battling, TM crafting, and hot teachers. Those are just a few of the marvels to discover in the series’ newest region, though. It’s up to players to find their own “treasure” and play at the pace they want in Nintendo’s latest open-world trial. Here’s exactly when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released, plus some detailed information on pre-order bonuses for anyone who wants to make a last-minute purchase ahead of time.

When is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release time?

Nintendo has a schedule, even if it doesn’t announce it for every major release. According to the eShop release FAQ, all digital games should be available around 12 a.m. Eastern on the stated release day. Note that the games might take longer to go live than the stated release time, like maybe 20 minutes later depending on how the servers are doing.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet should be available to play at (or around) these times across North America:

12 a.m. Eastern on November 18

11 p.m. Central on November 17

9 p.m. Pacific on November 17

What is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet file size?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are listed at 7 GB each. That means 14 GB if you plan on playing both. If you’re running out of space with your internal memory, it might be time to pick up an SD card.

What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses?

Pre-order for all retailers

As per the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet page, pre-orders for both games will receive a “special Pikachu” as a bonus. It doesn’t matter if it’s a physical or digital purchase.

The Pikachu comes with two special traits:

It knows the move Fly, which it normally cannot learn. Its Tera Type is Flying.

The Pikachu can only be claimed via Mystery Gift before Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Note that this means you need an internet connection but not the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature a new battle mechanic called “Terastallizing,” which involves Pokémon taking on crystallized forms and sometimes taking on alternate types during battle. A Flying Tera Type is especially useful for Pikachu because of its an Electric-type, which is weak against Ground. If you Teratralize it into a Flying-type, it will suddenly become immune to one of its biggest weaknesses. That doesn’t mean it becomes all-powerful, but still.

Double pack for all retailers

Anyone who purchases a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double-pack, or a pack with both versions, receives 200 Poké Balls as a bonus. These will come in handy for catching the new Paldean Pokémon, especially with the incentive the game gives you to experiment with your team.

Unlike the Flying Tera Type Pikachu, the Poké Ball codes won’t expire. Claim them via Mystery Gift with a download code, which should be inside the physical package version or sent to the email address associated with your Nintendo eShop account. Alternatively, download the Poke Balls from the Poké Portal by opening the X menu from inside the game.

Digital bonus items

Anyone who purchases the digital versions of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet by Tuesday, February 28, 2023, will receive a code for an Adventure Set with these items:

10 Potion

5 Full Heal

3 Revive

3 Ether

1 Rare Candy

1 Nugget

Claim the code through Mystery Gift before Tuesday, March 7, 2023. If you want to purchase the digital versions, you can do so now through the Nintendo eShop.

Amazon Pre-Orders

Amazon pre-orders get a starter kit of healing items. Nintendo

Amazon offers a Healing Set with these items for pre-orders:

10 Potions

10 Antidotes

3 Revives

Best Buy Pre-Orders

Best Buy offers a set of status-curing berries with pre-orders. Nintendo

Best Buy sweetens its pre-orders with a Berry Set:

1 Cheri Berry

1 Chesto Berry

1 Aspear Berry

1 Pecha Berry

1 Persim Berry

1 Rawst Berry

These berries are enough to heal most of the status conditions that you will encounter in the game. They can also be found while exploring the Paldea region without a pre-order.

GameStop Pre-Orders

GameStop pre-orders get free pins featuring the new legendaries. Nintendo

GameStop only offers a pre-order bonus with its Pokémon Scarlet or Violet double pack. Buy the games in advance for a free pin set featuring the new legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon.

Walmart Pre-Orders

Walmart offers a Refreshment Set bonus for any Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-order. That means you can get the double-pack or individual game and still get the following items:

5 Fresh Water

5 Soda Pop

5 Lemonade

Target Pre-Orders

The Target pre-order for the double pack included a free figurine of the three Paldean starters: Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. Target

Target’s pre-order bonus included a Pokemon Starters figurine featuring Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet double pack.

Unfortunately, the double pack is sold out. You can still buy the individual games to get the general pre-order bonuses without the figure, though.

Pokémon Center Pre-Orders

The Pokémon Center typically offers pre-order bonuses for upcoming Pokémon games. In Scarlet and Violet’s case, it offered unique backpack charms for your characters’ bags for both double pack and individual game purchases. All pre-orders are now sold out.