Yanma is a fairly common Pokémon that you will find yourself seeing quite quickly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when you enter Kitakami after getting the “Teal Mask” DLC. It’s very easy to find and catch this flying, bug-type. With a Pokémon so easy to obtain, you might be wondering how to evolve Yanma, and I am here to guide you through this!

Where to find Yanma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re having trouble finding Yanma, check the Kitakami Road near the rice paddies or the fields by the Bus Stop. Yanma’s level should be around 10 before completing the main story, or 55 to 60 post-game. If you are having trouble catching Yanma, you can use the Net Ball.

Yanmega has been added to your Dex! The Pokémon Company

How to Evolve Yanma in Pokémon Violet & Scarlet

Once you have Yanma, you will need to build it up to level 33 either through battles or with rare candy. At that point, Yanma will then learn Ancient Power. Ancient Power is a Rock-type move that has a chance of increasing all of Yanma’s stats by one stage.

Here you can see how to remove Ancient Power from Yanmega. (You want to do the opposite of this.) The Pokémon Company

If you catch a Yanma that is level 55 to 60, you will need to go to Yanma’s Summary and have it remember the move before proceeding. This can be done by going to the menu, selecting Yanma and then Summary, and then going over to the Moves and Stats page. There, you will need to press A, before selecting Remember Moves. Ancient Power should be listed there, and you can select it and have it take the place of another move.

After you have ensured your Yanma has Ancient Power, you will then need to level up your Pokémon by battling or using Rare Candy. It will then evolve into Yanmega. After that point, you can get rid of Ancient Power with a TM or by having the Pokémon remember another move.