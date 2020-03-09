Here's how Pokémon evolution works in Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

While everyone loves catching Pokémon, the real thing we all love the most is evolving our favorite Pokémon into even more powerful monsters, and the way this process is done in the new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is totally unlike how it works in most mainline Pokémon titles.

Normally, a Pokémon will evolve once it reaches a certain level or in less common cases, by using an item like a Fire Stone on them. Gamers need to put in a little extra legwork before letting their Pokémon take the next step in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

How do you evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX?

Unfortunately, evolving your Pokémon is a feature that requires unlocking. It’s not just done through leveling, as you might be accustomed to from mainline Pokémon titles.

Players first need to have completed the main story of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. You’ll know this has been completed when the credits roll and you see “The End" tag when they're done. Once that’s done, you can chat up Whiscash, who is located in the Northern Part of Pokémon Square. A new area will have opened up by the whiskered Pokémon called the Luminous Cave.

If you’d like to evolve a Pokémon, set them as your party leader and enter the Luminous Cave. Once inside, you’ll just need to go through the proper menus and your Pokémon will either evolve or you’ll be shown the requirements that need to be met before that can happen. Most Pokémon only need to reach a certain level before being taken to the Luminous Cave to evolve. Other Pokémon, like Eevee and Pikachu, who evolve through exposure to elemental stones in most titles now require a new item called Evolution Crystals to evolve.

The screen you need to see Nintendo

What are Evolution Crystals and how do you get them in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX?

Evolution Crystals take the place of all elemental evolution stones and other special evolution methods from mainline titles. Any Pokémon that usually evolves using a stone, special item, happiness levels, or trading will now use Evolution Crystals instead.

Like several key features, you won’t be able to find Evolution Crystals until after you've beaten the game. After that, they will drop from foes in post-game dungeons. Evolution Crystals may also be obtained as job rewards and bought from Kecleon shops within dungeons. Once you have enough, head on back to the Luminous Cave to evolve your Pokémon. Base form to Stage 1 evolutions cost two crystals, while Stage 1 to Stage 2 evolutions cost four crystals.

Mega evolutions are far easier to achieve.

Evolution Crystals Nintendo

How do you Mega Evolve in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

Once you have a Pokémon that can Mega Evolve like Rayquaza or Swampert, the rest is easy: All you need is an Empowerment Seed and they’ll Mega Evolve. The form will be maintained for the duration of the dungeon you’re traversing.

If you’re lacking a Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution, Empowerment Seeds can also be used to strengthen a regular Pokémon. That being said, they won’t have a snazzy transformation, so why bother with regulars?

Here's a quick list of every Pokémon in the game that has a Mega Evolution:

Venusaur

Blastoise

Charizard

Swampert

Blaziken

Gardevoir

Alakazam

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Slowbro

Mewtwo

Ampharos

Scizor

Pinsir

Mawile

Aggron

Medicham

Magnetric

Gyarados

Aerodactyl

Heracross

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Steelix

Sceptile

Banette

Absol

Sableye

Sharpedo

Camerupt

Altaria

Glalie

Salamence

Metagross

Latias

Latios

Rayquaza

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Gallade

Lucario