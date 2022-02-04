How to solve every Lake Guardian Trial in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus dives deep into the lore of the franchise, taking place hundreds of years before any previous monster-catching title. At the tail end of your journey, it’s your job to clog up the space-time rift that’s been circling above your head. In order to do that, you’ll need to collect the Red Chain from the Lake Guardians. Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit each have their own challenge you’ll need to complete, and here’s how and where to do that.

How to solve Azelf’s trial

Our first stop is to Lake Valor in the Crimson Mirelands, where you’ll find Azelf. After arriving, your Arceus cell phone will open an entryway, where you’ll see an Alpha Overqwil standing guard. This pointy poison user loves to use Double Edge, a Normal-type attack that also damages itself.

Once you’ve fileted that fish, Azelf will appear before you with its own challenge. Representing the spirit of willpower, Azefl will taunt you to hit it, teleporting out of the way every single time. After a few throws, Azelf will ask if you want to give up this challenge, which you shouldn’t do. Just keep throwing and agreeing to continue and eventually you’ll win this challenge and earn the Piece of Spirit.

How to Solve Mesprit’s Trial

Our second stop is the Obsidian Fieldlands and Lake Verity, where you’ll be asked some questions straight out of a customer service survey. First, you’ll need to defeat an Alpha Hisuian Goodra, who uses Steel, Dragon, and Water attacks to pummel your team. Once you defeat or catch the slimy snail, you’ll be approached by the spirit of emotion who just wants to know how you are doing.

No matter how you answer, you’ll receive Mesprit’s Plume and be one step closer to taking on the legendary beasts.

How to Solve Uxie’s Trial

Arguably the hardest of the three, Uxie can be found in a cave at Lake Acuity in the Alabaster Icelands. You’ll need to defeat an Alpha Hisuian Zoroark, who is Normal/Ghost and very weak to Dark attacks. Once the puppy’s flowing curls have been put down, Uxie will appear with a riddle for you to solve.

The spirit of knowledge, Uxie wants you to tell it how many eyes a Combee, Zubat, Unown, Magneton, and Dusclops have. The answer is 60131, which you need to plug in as one number. Once you answer the question, you’ll be rewarded with Uxie’s Claw and should have all the pieces needed to start the final encounter.