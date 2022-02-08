Where to find all 28 Unown in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is full of things to collect including the mysterious Unown Pokémon. These creatures are hidden all around the Hisui region and there are 28 total, including one Unown for each letter of the alphabet along with the “?” and “!” symbols. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find all 28 Unown Pokémon in Legends: Arceus.

You unlock the ability to catch these Pokémon partway through the Crimson Mirelands section of the game when Professor Laventon will give you access to clues. Each clue is supposed to help you find the corresponding Unown, though these hints aren’t very specific. Below is a list of each Unown along with where to find them.

Unown A

Unown A is located at the Diamond Settlement. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Within the settlement where time rules

Location : Crimson Mirelands

Teleport to the Diamond Settlement and make your way over to the hut by the Psyducks and behind it at the top is the Unown A.

Unown B

Unown B is located at the Molten Arena. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Turn your eyes up at the volcanic island

Location : Cobalt Coastlands

Unown B is found at Firespit Island on the side of the volcano in the middle. Fast travel to the Molten Arena and make sure you have a Feather Ball to capture this Unown. It’s close to an Alpha Ninetales.

Unown C

Hint : Look to the ruined pillars of Celestica

Location : Coronet Highlands

You’ll want to visit the Celestica Ruins to collect Unown C. It’s on top of the destroyed stone column on the west side of this area. You’ll need your Sneasler to get on top.

Unown D

You’ll find Unown D north of Mirelands Camp. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Among stumps and campfire ashes in fields of gold

Location : Crimson Mirelands

To find Unown D, head north of the Mirelands Camp and you’ll come to a campfire surrounded by logs. The Unown D is in the center of this area.

Unown E

Look for Unown E at the Grueling Grove. The Pokémon Company

Hint : A lone tree in a pond on the grove

Location : Obsidian Fieldlands

Head to the Grueling Grove area of Obsidian Fieldlands, which is located to the northeast. Here, you’ll find a little island in the middle of a pond with a tree. Unown E is in this tree.

Unown F

Unown F is hidden at the top of Ancient Quarry. The Pokémon Company

Hint : A stony outcrop over pools of mud on a mighty mountain

Location : Coronet Highlands

Unown F is found just above Unown J, but on the outside on top of the large rock formation above the Quarry. Use your Braviary to reach the top of this location and climb up to the peak to grab this Unown.

Unown G

Unown G is found at the top of the waterfall at Obsidian Falls. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Atop a waterfall of obsidian

Location : Obsidian Fieldlands

Unown G is located at the top of Obsidian Falls. Take the path from Tidewater Dam and wrap all the way around to the north, where you’ll find this Unown on a rock at the start of the waterfall.

Unown H

Look for Unown H at the Practice Field in Jubilife Village. The Pokémon Company

Hint : A village gateway

Location : Jubilife Village

This one is found above the doors that lead to the Practice Field in Jubilife Village. The Unown H is facing away from the rest of the village, sitting on a sign above the open doors.

Unown I

Hint : The lake island where emotion resides

Location : Obsidian Fieldlands

To find this Unown letter, head to the center of Lake Verity where it’s sitting on the island behind the cave.

Unown J

Hint : A nook within a quarry

Location : Coronet Highlands

To find Unown J, go to the Ancient Quarry and visit the section just south of Sonorous Path. Go inside the large structure in this area where you’ll see lots of blocks all over the place. Use your Sneasler to climb up on a wall to the left where Unown J is located.

Unown K

Go to the Shrouded Ruins to find Unown K. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Where stones pile high amid fogbound ruins

Location : Crimson Mirelands

Head to the Shrouded Ruins which is southeast of Brava Arena. Make your way to the south side of this area, where you’ll come to a cliff next to some trees and a tall rock pile. The Unown K is in this pile.

Unown L

Hint : An impasse on a cave adorned by twin falls

Location : Coronet Highlands

Go inside the Wayward Cave, which is located on the south side of Coronet Highlands just south of Sonorous Path. Inside the cave is a rock that can be destroyed by a Pokémon. Break the rock and the L Unown is just ahead on the wall.

Unown M

Unown M is found at the Sludge Mound. The Pokémon Company

Hint : A tree felled on sludge

Location : Crimson Mirelands

Make your way to the south side of the Sludge Mound. You’ll find a large circular area where you battled Ursaluna. Look for the big log leaning downwards towards the river, where you’ll find the Unown M. It’s sitting on the end of the log where it was severed.

Unown N

Collect Unown N on the horn northeast of Sand’s Reach. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Two horns rising the sea

Location : Cobalt Coastlands

Visit the two large horns to the northeast of Sand’s Reach where you’ll find Unown N sitting on the right side of the rightmost structure. You’ll need a Basculegion mount to approach.

Unown O

Unown O is on a pillar in Ice Column Chamber. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Three pillars on a world of ice

Location : Alabaster Icelands

Unown O is found at the Avalanche Slopes after dropping down into a hole that leads to a cave called Ice Column Chamber. Follow the path underground and you’ll come to a Froslass and a couple of ice pillars. The Unown O is on the leftmost column on the backside.

Unown P

Grab Unown P from the Fabled Spring. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Among flowers at the spring where fairies dwell

Location : Coronet Highlands

You can find Unown P at the Fabled Spring at the southwestern-most area hidden in a bed of purple flowers. This section is close to the river that leads north.

Unown Q

Collect Unown Q just before entering Turnback Cave. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Twin trees at the spring of the sea

Location : Cobalt Coastlands

Go to the Spring Path area to the north of the Beachside Camp towards Turnback Cave. Make your way to the cave entrance, but instead of going inside, look at the tree to the left, which contains Unown Q.

Unown R

Find Unown R on a cliff at Lunker’s Lair. The Pokémon Company

Hint : By the grave upon the cape

Location : Cobalt Coastlands

You’ll find the Unown R at the Lunker’s Lair, but you’ll have to visit Veilstone Cape first. Head east from this location and once you arrive at the very end of Lunker’s Lair, look for a gravestone close to a cliff. The Unown R is sitting on the side of the cliff.

Unown S

Unown S is located at Tidewater Dam. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Where stick and log dam the river

Location : Obsidian Fieldlands

The Unown S is found at the Tidewater Dam area, right above some sticks next to the riverbank. When looking at the map, it’s on the western side of the dam.

Unown T

Hint : Gaze down from atop the greatest glacier legacy

Location : Alabaster Icelands

Fly to the Avalugg’s Legacy and visit the large ice formation surrounded by smaller pillars. The T Unown is on a small ice pillar on the south side of this formation.

Unown U

Hint : The unusual stone staring out across the snowfields

Location : Alabaster Icelands

Unown U is located at Heart’s Crag on a giant rock at the top of the waterfall.

Unown V

Collect Unown V from Scarlet Bog. The Pokémon Company

Hint : A withered tree on the sprawling red swamp

Location : Crimson Mirelands

Unown V is located in the Scarlet Bog in a tree. Head to the west side of the Scarlet Bog to the large pond area with a small island in the center. The tree is sticking out of the water holding the Unown V.

Unown W

Find Unown W on the balcony of Team Galaxy Headquarters. The Pokémon Company

Hint : The left eye atop the village

Location : Jubilife Village

Head inside the Team Galaxy Headquarters and then go upstairs to the third floor. Enter Komado’s office, take a right to the door, and go outside onto the balcony. Walk around to the opposite side of the building and you’ll see a Magikarp statue. The Unown W on its left eye.

Unown X

Climb the tree at Grandtree Arena to grab Unown X. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Scale the Grandtree

Location : Obsidian Fieldlands

For Unown X, climb the massive tree at Grandtree Arena, and you’ll find it on a branch. Finish the Scaling Perilous Heights mission to unlock the Sneasler Pokémon, which can be used to climb surfaces like the aforementioned tree.

Unown Y

Visit Icebound Falls to find Unown Y. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Scale the frozen falls

Location : Alabaster Icelands

Next, head to the Icebound Falls and look for the frozen waterfall, where you’ll find Unown Y sitting halfway down.

Unown Z

Hint : A timeworn ship on a sandy shore

Location : Cobalt Coastlands

To find Unown Z, visit Deadwood Haunt and look for a shipwreck. The Unown Z is on the mast facing the water.

Unown !

Hint : A dead tree by the hot spring

Location : Alabaster Icelands

Go to the Snowfall Hot Spring and look for the berry tree close to a set of dead trees where you’ll find the Unown !. It’s close to the hot spring itself on an elevated piece of land.

Unown ?

Unown ? is behind your house at Jubilife Village. The Pokémon Company

Hint : Where things hang to dry at living quarters

Location : Jubilife Village

This one is located behind your house in Jubilife Village, outside hanging from a clothes-hanger.