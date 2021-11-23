7 amazing PlayStation Black Friday 2021 deals on games and accessories

As Black Friday 2021 rolls around , the deals have already begun, with a slew of opportunities to save on the latest gaming gear. Retailers across the board already have discounts on the latest PlayStation games and accessories and all of them are available online, meaning you don’t have to even step foot in a store. Better yet is that all of these deals are available right now, so you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to save. From new games like Deathloop to a PS Plus membership, we’ve compiled the best Black Friday 2021 deals on PS5 products for you here.

7. Far Cry 6 for PS5 ($40)

One of the best open-world games of 2021 is Far Cry 6, which features the beautiful island of Yara, along with a memorable villain played by Giancarlo Esposito. While this entry in the long-running series doesn’t do much to fundamentally change the Far Cry formula, it’s an excellent demonstration of Ubisoft’s capability as a developer. It was available for $60 at launch, but at Amazon, you can pick it up for $40.

6. DualSense Wireless Controller + NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle

On the PlayStation Direct site, you can grab a DualSense controller bundled with the NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle for $55. While NBA 2K22 is the most up-to-date basketball installment, this deal is still worth taking advantage of since a DualSense alone is $70. So even if you don’t play NBA 2K, this bundle is worth picking up for the discount.

5. Outriders for PS5

In early 2021, Square Enix published Outriders, a third-person looter-shooter that was surprisingly fun. It offered multiple classes, a rewarding loot system, and satisfying shooting that feels a lot like Gears of War. Outriders made a splash on Xbox thanks to its day one launch on Game Pass, and now, PlayStation players can grab a copy at Best Buy for $20.

4. PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription

PlayStation Plus typically costs $60 annually and it doesn’t go on sale often, but Amazon has a one-year membership available for only $40 for Black Friday. You’ll now be able to play online multiplayer games on PS5, enjoy member-exclusive discounts, and gain access to the “free” monthly games without paying full price.

3. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5

In 2021, one of the biggest surprises was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from developer Eidos Montreal. Despite a rocky preview, the final build subverted expectations, with funny, memorable characters and an intriguing story. It’s easily one of the year’s best games and you can now pick it up at Amazon for only $30.

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5

The PS5 launched with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which serves as a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games. With a more condensed story and a different lead role from the first entry, Miles Morales is a must-play on PS5. Its characters are fantastically written and the gameplay is arguably the best the platform has to offer. At Target, you can buy it for only $30 during Black Friday week.

1. Deathloop for PS5

Deathloop will likely accumulate numerous Game of the Year awards towards the end of 2021, thanks to its intriguing premise. As its name suggests, its main character Cole is stuck in a loop that repeats each day, and it's up to you to figure out how to break it. While we weren’t so wild about the twist ending, the overall experience is absolutely worth checking out, especially for $23 at GameStop.