An Overlooked Co-Op Platformer Is Free Forever, Thanks To A Steam Mix-Up

One developer’s mistake has accidentally made a great game permanently free on Steam. Fortunately for developer Tecopark, the mix-up affects a nearly 10-year-old title that was already cheap, and that still has a couple of paid sequels available. For players, that makes this the perfect time to check out its series of devious multiplayer puzzle platformers.

In September, Tecopark updated Pico Park: Classic Edition for the first time since its release. The update added online multiplayer for up to 10 players, along with high-framerate compatibility and a visual update to bring it in line with its sequels. When the update was announced, Tecopark said that it planned to make the game free for around a week. But as spotted by Automaton, Steam limits the number of times developers can switch their games from paid to free and back. Tecopark had already done it once before, which means it can’t return to charging for the game again.

Pico Park: Classic Edition is a deceptively cute cooperative platformer.

Tecopark seems to be taking the mistake in stride. “I was planning to switch to a paid plan after updating the online support. but I forgot that once you switch from paid to free, I can never go back to paid,” the developer posted in a Steam update. “If you enjoy playing this free version, be sure to try the series (Pico Park , Pico Park 2) too.”

Given that the game has two sequels, it makes sense not to be too concerned about the potential loss of sales. The original game is plenty of fun, but everything it does is done better by its sequels. If more people decide to check out the series, the mistake could work out in Tecopark’s favor.

Pico Park: Classic Edition and its sequels follow the same pattern. Players guide blocky little cats through a series of puzzle platforming levels, and while their appearance makes the games look simple, the puzzles are surprisingly difficult. Getting to the end of each level requires grabbing keys and navigating a variety of mechanics. Some stages give everyone a plane to pilot or link all the players together, equipping some with shields to block projectiles from hitting the others.

Pico Park: Classic Edition is a chaotic (and now free) puzzle game to play with friends. Tecopark

Mostly, though, it’s a series of games about pushing your friendships to their limit by forcing everyone to work together. The Pico Park games are full of puzzles that can only be solved with cooperation, which becomes increasingly difficult as you add players to the mix. Even the simplest puzzles might require everyone to carefully stack on top of each other so the top player can reach a switch, push boxes in a specific order to clear a path, or move in perfect sync to avoid hazards. Puzzles that might be trivial if you had to do them alone become major tests of coordination and patience when you need your entire group to move as one.

As frustrating as that can be, it also makes Pico Park a fantastic series of party games, as even failing can be hilarious. Now that it’s updated and free forever, Pico Park: Classic Edition makes for a great introduction to the adorably difficult puzzle platformers.

Pico Park: Classic Edition is available now on PC.