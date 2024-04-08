Persona 6 Fan Theory Gets a Big Boost From a Prominent Video Game Leaker

Persona 6’s release may be far off, but a reputable source known for leaking information related to series developer Atlus may have imparted an important detail about the much-anticipated sequel.

“The color theme for Persona 6 is green,” Midori shared on Twitter Monday.

Midori’s alleged scoop is in reference to each Persona game leaning on a single, dominant color in its art style: 2006’s Persona 3 leaned heavily on stark blues, whereas 2008’s Persona 4 embraced bright yellows.

The most recent and popular entry in the series so far, 2016’s Persona 5, took on the color red.

If Midori is right about Persona 6, the leak lends credence to the popular “green bucket” fan theory first posited during the series' 25th anniversary two years ago. A piece of official artwork released by Atlus at the time featured the protagonists of each game in the series leaning against a street-art-strewn wall. In the image, next to Persona 5 lead Joker, there’s a seemingly innocuous bucket filled with bright, neon-green paint and a green can of spray paint.

Midori confirmed that fans were right to believe Atlus was teasing the next game that far back.

“This is the shade of green that is used in P6,” Midori said in response to one pro-bucket theory X (formerly Twitter) user.

Fans theorize what Persona 6 could look like based on this image. Atlus

While it may seem like a minor detail, compared to say a full-on cast reveal or details on how the series’ monster-filled, turn-based combat system will evolve, it is no secret that the JRPG’s stunning, anime art style is a big part of what makes it so special. Knowing the color scheme is just the kind of detail that series’ veterans and new fans (like myself) will obsess over.

Along with Persona 6’s color scheme, Midori shared that the next entry in the series has been in development since 2019, starting production alongside both Persona 5 Tactica, which was released last November, and the 2024 remake/re-release, Persona 3: Reload.

Though the Persona franchise started as a Shin Megami Tensei spin-off on the original PlayStation back in 1996, it has since taken on a life of its own. Each entry in the series has since spawned its own group of spin-offs in other genres including fighting games, tactical RPGs, and even rhythm games.

Persona 5 and its subsequent spin-offs have sold a combined 10 million copies as of December 2023, accounting for more than half of the sales for the entire series, according to Atlus.