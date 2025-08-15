Here's Everything We Know About Persona 6

It’s been nine years and several spin-off games since the release of Persona 5. Atlus’ instant classic was a breakout moment for the long-running spin-off series when it released in 2016. It masterfully combined the classic RPG systems the series is known for with cutting-edge presentation, a slick and memorable soundtrack, and an all-timer cast of characters.

With so much praise rightfully heaped upon Persona 5, it’s surprising that a direct sequel hasn’t yet been released. While 2024’s Metaphor: ReFantazio tided hardcore Atlus fans over with its fantasy spin on the winning formula, it didn’t feature the contemporary setting with the twist that makes Persona such an endearing RPG. In the absence of that next big release, however, there have been plenty of clues regarding what players should expect from the next Persona game. So let’s take a look at everything we know about Persona 6.

Has Persona 6 Been Announced Yet?

While development on the next Persona game has certainly been in progress for a few years now, Atlus hasn’t officially acknowledged the existence of the game. However, it has alluded to the game in statements about an upcoming remake and in job listings that straight-up mention the game in passing.

In June, P-Studio (Atlus’ internal team dedicated to the Persona series) director Kazuhisa Wada shared a message on social media confirming that the team is “actively preparing for the future development of the Persona series as a studio.”

“We are working hard to meet the expectations of fans around the world, and our work is progressing well,” Wada continued. While that could mean yet another spin-off game in Persona 5’s expanded fiction, there’s good reason to believe a brand new entry is on the way. As early as 2021, Managing Director Naoto Hiraoka mentioned Persona 6 directly in a video accompanying a job listing on a Japanese website.

“We will have to create a ‘6’ which exceeds ‘5.’ However, exceeding ‘5’ will be difficult with the current staff,” he said, according to an English translation from the website Persona Central. “I would like to surpass this tall hurdle with everyone who joins us in this recruitment. The workplace is perfect for those who want a creative challenge when it comes to bringing games to the world.”

When Will Persona 6 Release?

Persona 4: Revival releases sometime between April 2026 and March 2027, so don’t expect Persona 6 before then. Atlus

It’s hard to gauge an official release date for Persona 6 when Sega and Atlus haven’t yet announced the game. However, we can deduce how far off the game is based on future confirmed plans for the series. We know that a full-on remake of the fourth game, dubbed Persona 4: Revival, is on the way. And during Sega’s June 2025 earnings call, the company confirmed that the remake would release sometime between the financial year beginning in April 2026 and ending in March 2027.

It’s a safe bet to assume Atlus wouldn’t release two 100-hour-plus RPGs in its most lucrative franchise within a year of each other. So I say don’t expect Persona 6 to release anytime before March 2027 unless something changes in Sega’s broader release schedule.

What Color Is Persona 6?

This 25th anniversary artwork is the biggest clue into the next game’s primary color. Atlus

I know this seems like a silly fact to dredge up, but every Persona superfan knows that color is a key part of each entry’s identity. Purple, Orange, Blue, and Yellow have been the primary color schemes of subsequent entries leading up to Persona 5’s Red. During the series' 25th anniversary in 2021, Atlus dropped a pretty significant hint at what will be the dominating color in Persona 6.

In an official piece of art featuring all of the protagonists over the years, a conspicuous bucket filled with green paint sat idly next to Persona 5’s Joker. Last year, prominent industry leaker Midori confirmed the popular fan theory.

What Will Persona 6 Be About?

Atlus hasn’t released any information regarding the game’s story. But there are a few recurring specifics we can assume will appear in Persona 6 based on past entries.

Persona 6 will likely be set in modern-day Japan and star a group of high school students from different backgrounds. Your character will transfer into this school and be the new kid everyone’s fascinated by. Through unexplained circumstances, you’ll access the Velvet Room through your dreams. That will grant you access to personas that can be used to eliminate monsters in otherworldly realms, as you recruit fellow students in the real world throughout the school year.

While we don’t know anything about the protagonist, there is a groundswell for the series to get another female protagonist. Players haven’t been able to step into the shoes of a woman since 2006’s Persona 3: Portable.