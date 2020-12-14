How to download the secret Persona 5 Strikers demo on PS4, PS5, and Switch

In Persona 5 , Japanese social life was overthrown by the Phantom Thieves. Now, the popular Japanese role-playing series is back with a brand new escapade. Persona 5 Strikers is essentially a sequel to the original, but it also adds a few gameplay changes, including a shift to Dynasty Warriors-style gameplay.

Persona 5 Strikers will be released globally on February 23, 2021, but you can get a sneak peek at the game through a secret demo. Here's how to do it.

What's in the Persona 5 Strikers demo?

The Persona 5 Strikers demo was released in Japan in early 2020, prior to the game's original launch. It includes a few combat sequences and a handful of conversations. Although the demo is entirely in Japanese, the combat is rather easy to understand.

Joker on the prowl. Atlus

How to get the Persona 5 Strikers demo on Nintendo Switch?

Persona developer Atlus Games confirmed to Inverse there are currently no plans to bring this demo to the United States. This is the only way to try Persona 5 Strikers before it officially launches.

To play the Persona 5 Strikers demo on Switch, you'll need to make a Japanese Nintendo account and download the demo using the foreign eShop. (If you already have those, skip to step nine.)

Head to Nintendo’s account-making website. Fill in most information as asked. When you reach the “Country” option, select Japan as your place of origin. If you don’t have a spare email, use a temporary email generator like this one or if you're on Gmail add the "+ "symbol to create an alias of your regular email account. It should look like email+X@gmail.com. Nintendo will send a verification email to the address provided, which is required for accessing the account. With your account established, head back to your Nintendo Switch. Go to your System Settings, as denoted by the cog icon on the main menu. Create a new user by going to the "users" tab. I’d recommend labeling this with something to denote the country. Perhaps using your original user name with a “JP” suffix to remember it’s a Japanese account. After creating your new user, your Switch will prompt you to link a Nintendo Online account. Say yes and enter the log-in information you created during Step 1. Your Nintendo Switch now believes you’re a Japanese citizen so it’s time to nab the demo. Return to your main menu and select the Nintendo eShop icon that looks like an orange handbag. Say you want to enter the eShop as your newly created user. Re-enter the password and email you created in Step 1. Now you’re in the eShop! You can download any game you’d like in Japanese, but we’re here for the Persona 5 Strikers demo. Press the magnifying glass to search and input the number "5." Persona 5 Strikers should be tenth or eleventh from the top. Select the game. On the right side of Persona 5 Strikers' page, you’ll be presented with two options. Choose the second, smaller option Voila! The demo is now downloading to your Nintendo Switch.

Joker out for blood. Atlus

How to get the Persona 5 Strikers demo on PS4 and PS5?

To play the Persona 5 Strikers demo on a PlayStation, you're going to need a Japanese PSN account. You'll download the game using a foreign PlayStation Store

Turn on your PlayStation. On your home screen, select "New User." If you're playing a game, this can be found by holding the home button, going to "Power," and then selecting "Switch User." Accept terms of service. As you enter your new user, a pop-up for the PlayStation Network will appear. Hit "Next" and you'll see a space to log into PSN. Scroll down to "Create an account." Then click "Sign up now." You're finally actually making the account. You'll have a few pages of information to fill out. For country or Region, select Japan. The remaining boxes will change from English to Japanese but don't sweat it, we'll walk you through them. For the third box on page one, put in your Date of Birth. Pick absolutely anything. On page two, you're going to need a Japanese zip code. Use 100-0004 – that's Tokyo. The other two boxes will auto-fill. Page three will ask for email, password, and password confirmation. If you don’t have a spare email, use a temporary email generator like this one or if you're on Gmail add the "+ "symbol to create an alias of your regular email account. It should look like email+X@gmail.com. Sony will send a verification email to the address provided, which is required for accessing the account. You'll now be asked to select your avatar. You can choose absolutely anything here. With your avatar chosen, you'll need to enter your desired online ID, first name, then last name. Now, you'll stumble upon a few pages of options with wrench icons. Feel free to ignore these. Head to the bottom to skip through them. A second Terms of Service will land on your screen. Hit the button at the bottom on the right to agree. You'll now be asked to verify your account using your email. Once you do, hit the button on the bottom right. On the next few pages, you'll be asked for more personal details. Skip this by selecting the button on the bottom left. Your account will be complete once you've reached the page stating that your PSN information has been saved. Now that you've made your new Japanese account, go to the PlayStation Store and hit the magnifying glass to search for the Persona 5 Strikers demo. Enter "5." Persona 5 Strikers should be the very first option. Click it. Once on the Persona 5 Strikers page, you can find the demo by scrolling down. It should be located directly below four DLC packs.

No matter how you play Persona games, you've finally gotten your hands on the latest Persona 5 demo.