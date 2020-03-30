When you’re not dungeon crawling or hanging out with your pals in Persona 5 Royal, you’re trying your best to improve yourself by increasing your five social stats: Knowledge, Guts, Proficiency, Kindness, and Charm. Each one increases a bit by completing small tasks, like studying, eating, watching a movie, or working a part-time job.

Unfortunately, these tasks take up that could be used hanging with your pals or dungeon crawling. Luckily, certain tasks are both brief enough to not take away time and still increase your social stats. In vanilla Persona 5, completing crossword puzzles was an easy way to increase your knowledge stat by a point, while saving time. Persona 5 Royal takes it to the next level by introducing 34 new word puzzles, and we’ve got the answers to all of them.

How do I find and complete the crossword in Persona 5 Royal?

When it’s available, the crossword can be found on the table in LeBlanc near the staircase . It’ll appear as a bright red magazine. Interact with it to get the crossword started.

You’ll be given a letter bank and a few clues. One clue will be highlighted in light blue. If you can answer the light blue crossword answer, the game will consider the crossword complete, thus rewarding you with a boost to your Knowledge stat without any in-game time passing. You can answer the non-highlighted questions as well, all it will do is reduce the letters available, thus narrowing down what the other answers can be. There is no gameplay benefit for being a crossword completionist.

A blank crossword Atlus/Sega

Below, you'll find a complete list of all 34 answers needed for completion, as well as the optional responses. Note that while the crosswords will appear in the order outlined below, they won’t appear on specific dates.

What are the crossword answers in Persona 5 Royal?

How school years are divided? Answer: Semester Optional Answers: Grade, Exam, Teach Hanami: cherry (?) viewing? Answer: Blossom Optional Answers: Bud, Spring, Picnic Time for a trip: (?) week? Answer: Golden Optional Answers: Goose, Hour, Egg, Gate What are the May Blues? Answer: Malaise Optional Answers: Gloom, Blight, Ache Where art is shown off and sold? Answer: Gallery Optional Answers: Dali, Louvre, Mural A type of outdoor allergy? Answer: Pollenosis Optional Answers: Sneeze, Nose Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork? Answer: Japanese Optional Answers: Nori, Obi, Ikebana Label for unparalleled artist? Answer: Master Optional Answers: Rembrandt, Sketch Held to inform the public? Answer: Conference Optional Answers: Badge, Speak Changes with the season? Answer: Wardrobe Optional Answers: Closet, Design Exchanged all over the world? Answer: Currency Optional Answers: Euro, Wallet, ATM A border between air masses? Answer: Front Optional Answers: Iced, Weather, Storm Medicine of varying legality? Answer: Narcotics Optional Answers: Opium, Smuggle Many students’ greatest love? Answer: Vacation Optional answers: Travel, Summer These gauge student knowledge? Answer: Finals Optional Answers: Cram, Stress, Notes A seasonal sky-bound event? Answer: Fireworks Optional Answers: Boom, Sparkler A stationary hotspot: heat (?) Answer: Island Optional Answers: Vibes, Lei, Coconut Necessary for dares. Answer: Courage Optional Answers: Moral, Social, Lion A common skin injury Answer: Sunburn Optional Answers: SPF, Ouch, Lotion, Hot When it’s too hot to sleep. Answer: Sweltering Optional Answers: Shade, AC, Ice, Fan Techy term for e-infiltration Answer: Hacking Optional Answers: Breach, Virus, Sin Localized destructive storm. Answer: Typhoon Optional Answers: Gust, Gap, Advisory Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?) Answer: Festival Optional Answers: Fun, Shrine, Games Establishing an order of worth? Answer: Ranking Optional Answers: Academic, Senior Absorbs the most light? Answer: Black Optional Answers: Abyss, Shadow, Widow Co-opted Celtic holiday? Answer: Halloween Optional Answers: Treats, Witch Lined up at school festivals? Answer: Stalls Optional Answers: Yakitori, Yakata Tipster hotlines offer this? Answer: Reward Optional Answers: Offer, Earned, Cash Laying into someone? Answer: Bashing Optional Answers: Verbal, Physical Draws people to you? Answer: Charisma Optional Answers: Boring, Swagger A.K.A sweating sickness? Answer: Influenza Optional Answers: Fatigue, Achoo What lights do for store signage?Answer: Illumination Optional Answers: Candle, Torch Politicians thrive on this rating? Answer: Approval Optional Answers: Electoral, Poll Joyful holiday w/ an intruder? Answer: Christmas Optional Answers: Chimney, Carol

Hopefully, this made you quite a bit smarter.