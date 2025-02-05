There are literally hundreds of multiplayer shooters you could choose to spend your time with. Most need a unique hook or theme to earn your time, and one of the most tragically overlooked niches is the heist game. Media has always been obsessed with the allure of seeing the perfectly planned heist play out, and video games are the best avenue to truly experience that thrill. No series does it better than Payday, which basically invented the heist game, so grab a few of your friends and settle in for an intense weekend, as Payday 3 is now free-to-own with PlayStation Plus.

The Payday formula had remained pretty much the same across the series, with each title adding a few extra features and wrinkles. There’s a loose story tying everything together, but all you really need to know is you play as the Payday Gang, four characters trying to make it big by hitting the biggest banks and corporations in New York City. The crux of Payday 3 is the heists themselves, all presented as expansive levels.

Each level sees you and three friends break into a location, hastily grab the loot, and fend off waves of cops and special forces as you make a mad dash for the exit. That formula makes speed and coordination paramount, and you’ll need friends you can rely on. That’s especially true when the game throws curveballs and optional objectives at you, like making you lower barriers so your getaway car can arrive.

What’s most interesting about Payday 3, however, are the different approaches you can take. Each level starts in “civilian” mode, allowing you to case the scene that’ll soon become your crime. You can map out the locations of defenses and enemies, scout your way in and your escape route, and even, if you really want to, complete the whole heist in stealth mode; but that’s far more difficult than donning your mask and opening fire. There’s a bit of a learning curve as you learn the ins and outs of each level, and your first few runs will probably end in catastrophe, but that’s okay.

Much of what makes Payday 3 worth your time is simply how fun it is to play. It is, by far, the best-feeling entry in the franchise. Shooting is tight and satisfying, and the game does a great job of adding little touches that make you feel like you’re actually in the shoes of some high-tech gangster, from using your phone to hack security systems to the pulse-pounding moments when you take hostages in the middle of a tense firefight.

You and your friends will need to cooperate to survive... and get rich. Deep Silver

Interestingly, Payday 3 made a few updates to make the game feel more “timely.” This includes smart camera systems that make breaking in even more difficult, and the bizarre decision to have some of your heists focus on stealing cryptocurrency. The latter choice feels like it’s trying a little too hard, but at least it makes the game unique.

More than anything, it’s Payday 3’s sense of chaos and unpredictability that makes it so much fun. While each level does have elements you can memorize, the randomization of the police response, among other challenges, ensures that every run feels different. That’s also what makes it so satisfying when you manage to escape with your loot, especially if the whole team makes it out unscathed.

That core loop will keep you invested, and thankfully, Payday 3 has received generous content updates since its 2023 launch, so there’s a metric ton of weapons, characters, and heists to explore. If you need a little something to break up your multiplayer monotony, Payday 3 is a perfect choice.

Payday 3 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.