How to get Overwatch's best Halloween Terror 2020 skins ASAP

Halloween Terror has returned to Overwatch . Per usual, it features the return of Junkenstein's Revenge, introduces some balance changes, and brings a ton of limited-time cosmetic skins that players will covet for years to come. In particular, Karasu Tengu Genji and Dai-Tengu Hanzo have struck a chord with Overwatch fans.

Here's a look at all of the new Halloween Terror 2020 skins and some tips on how to claim them all before the event ends on November 3 — or when your free Nintendo Switch trial expires.

What are the Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skins and rewards?

Hanzo's Dai-Tengu skin is a sight to behold. Blizzard

As is the case with every themed Overwatch event, there are several new skins that players will come across as they play the game from the next few weeks. While many skins and items from previous years return in this event, the following items are new to this year's version of Halloween Terror:

Fantasma Sombra Player Icon

Fantasma Sombra Spray

Fantasma Sombra Epic Skin

Stone Bridgitte Player Icon

Stone Bridgitte Spray

Stone Bridgitte Epic Skin

Ragdoll Echo Player Icon

Ragdoll Echo Spray

Ragdoll Echo Epic Skin

Zombie Walk Reinhardt Emote

Itsy Bitsy Spider Widowmaker Intro

Target Practice Pharah Intro

Karasu-Tengu Genji Legendary Skin

Dai-Tengu Hanzo Legendary Skin

Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin

Flying Dutchman Sigma Legendary Skin

Shin-Ryeong D.Va Legendary Skin

For a closer look at the various rewards, including skins, head over to Blizzard's official event page.

What's the best way to unlock Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 items?

There are a couple of different ways for players to obtain all of these new player icons, sprays, and skins during Halloween Terror 2020 in Overwatch. 9 of these items are automatically obtained by completing weekly challenges for all three weeks. Over the first week of the event, players will earn Sombra's new player icon at 3 wins, new spray at 6 wins, and the Epic Fantasma skin at 9 wins.

The same goes for Stone Bridgette's player icon, spray, and Epic Skin during week two of the event and Echo's Ragdoll icon, spray, and skin over the course of week three of the event. If you don't want to mess with the loot box system, these are the main skins that are fairly achievable.

If you want the other Legendary skins, be ready to work a little harder or spend some money. The new items can all be bought if the in-game Credits. The new Legendary Halloween skins will run players 3,000 Credits each, which can be earned by playing the game, leveling up, and opening the loot box rewards.

On that note, Overwatch players can buy open Halloween loot boxes for a chance to obtain the skin. These loot boxes can be bought with real money. Microtransaction range from $1.99 for 2 Halloween loot boxes to $39.99 for 60 Halloween loot boxes.

How to unlock Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skins quickly

If you don't want to spend a lot of money to get some of the cool new Halloween Terror 2020 rewards, this is what you can do.

The weekly challenge items should be your initial priority. The best ways to wrack up wins can vary depending on what modes are available in the Arcade, but you'll generally want to avoid lengthy Competitive mode matches ... at first.

The event's Junkenstein's Revenge mode is manageable on lower difficulties, so running that nine times first is a good option. Alternatively, 8-player free-for-all matches are an arguably even better option in terms of time spent, assuming you can place within the top 4 in any given match (this counts as a "win" still).

Once you've gotten that week's rewards, you'll want to switch your focus to leveling up, and the best way to do that is typically by playing consecutive Quickplay matches. Matches queue up rather quickly, which isn't always the case with Competitive, and you get an XP boost to consecutive matches.

If ever a game mode in the Arcade has a little loot box icon next to it, that means you'll get a loot box just for winning. So that ought to trump everything else in terms of your priorities.

But the bottom line? If you play enough Overwatch between now and November 3, you should be able to earn enough for the skins you want. And next year, consider hoarding your Credits for events such as this one.