You only have a few days to get the best co-op game in years for free

Every week the Epic Game Store offers up a PC game for free, like Grand Theft Auto V and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, to give gamers stuck inside something new to add to their library. This week the online shop is adding one of the most endlessly entertaining and surprisingly difficult simulation games in recent memory.

Overcooked is free for PC on the Epic Games Store until June 11 at 11 a.m. ET .

Anyone with an existing Epic Games Store account (which is also free) can redeem a digital copy of the co-op, sim game and keep it even after this deal expires. Don’t wait too long though, just like Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service, if you don’t redeem Overcooked before June 11, it’ll cost you $16.99 if you try to claim it after that deadline.

Overcooked was released in 2016 by Team17 and developed by Ghost Town Games. It puts players in the shoes (and aprons) of a team of chefs in a kitchen that is packed with obstacles and hazards they need to continuously overcome to quickly cook meals to fill a number of orders in specific time.

The challenges being fairly simple as the game eases you into the different ingredients you’ll need to prepare and cook to soup, burgers, and salads. You and your partners will need to divide and conquer tasks to meet your order quota all while you’re trying not to fall off the map or spill your ingredients everywhere.

You and your friends will find each other in a cookery split in half by a frozen river, or a galley in a haunted house full of hungry zombies. Each level has its own flow and rhythm that takes constant communication with your friends to overcome. This will naturally result in moments of absolutely hilarious failure and clutch situations where another player saves their partner from drowning under mounting pressure from customers.

Play as a number of adorable little chefs as you work your way through progressively more chaotic kitchens. Team17 / Ghost Town Games

Sadly, Overcooked only comes with a local co-op game mode for up to four players out of the box. This makes it perfect for anyone who is self-isolating with their family or roommates. But anyone that wants to play with their friends online will need to go through a few extra steps and use a third-party app.

Streaming apps like Parsec can be used to stream Overcooked from your PC to a friend’s. Your buddy will also need to install the program, but the best part about this is that you only need one copy of the game for this to work, but keep in mind that one player will be hosting the game so there will most likely be input delay for players who are not hosting the game.

So hurry and get in on the culinary chaos before time runs out.