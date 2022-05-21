Everthing we know so far about future Nintendo Switch Sports updates

Nintendo Switch Sports is gearing up for some post-launch content. The modern-day Wii Sports spiritual successor has already impressed Nintendo fans with nostalgia-induced fun — or a new, unhinged concept for younger fans. However, Nintendo confirmed at least one DLC coming in the fall, which raises the question of if there’s more on the way. Some leaks have been making rounds across the web, and there’s some credibility to them given the truth of the collections coming out and Nintendo’s promise for more content. Note that leaks are always subject to change, though. Here’s what we know so far about future Nintendo Switch Sports updates.

What are the confirmed Nintendo Switch Sports updates?

Golf is coming to Nintendo Switch Sports in November.

Nintendo finally confirmed that Golf will come to Nintendo Switch Sports on November 28, 2022, as part of a free update.

This new sport will feature 21 holes from past Wii Sports games, along with a fresh Survival mode.

What are the Nintendo Switch Sports leaks and rumors?

Nintendo Switch Sports already has seven confirmed sports either already in the game or coming soon. However, if the certain leaks are true, then two more are on the way: basketball and dodgeball .

Most of the leaks come from data-miner Wipeoutjack7, who posted screenshots of the datamined code on Twitter and Reddit. These snippets highlight dodgeball and basketball in the code, which led to the widely spread suspicion that these sports are coming to the game.

For context, Nintendo Switch Sports already has these six sports in the game:

Volleyball

Badminton

Bowling

Soccer

Chambara (swordfighting)

Tennis

What new costumes are coming to Nintendo Switch Sports?

A sneak peek at the upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports Tennis Collection. Reddit/xoxohan85

Wipeoutjack7 also discovered tentative release dates for Nintendo Switch Sports costume collections. All the dates have been accurate thus far, including the one for the recently released Dark Collection. Here are the rest that could be coming in the near future:

#6 Tennis Collection - 5/26

#7 Dance Collection - 6/2

#8 Robot Collection - 6/9

#9 Ice Cream Collection - 6/16

#10 Bowling Collection - 6/23

#11 Beach Collection - 6/30

#12 Ocean Collection - 7/7

#13 Volleyball Collection - 7/14

#14 Luxury Collection - 7/21

Redditor xoxochan85 shared these images of all the collections, including the Tennis, Bowling, and Luxury collections. Note: The Ocean Collection includes a shark head cosmetic, which adds to anyone who ever wanted to bowl as a fish.

As per the latest leaks, Nintendo Switch Sports currently has 28 collections planned for the future. It’s just that the other half don’t have names yet.

Nintendo Switch Sports is now available for the Nintendo Switch.