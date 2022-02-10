Everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports was announced during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, offering fans of the smash-hit Wii Sports an instant wave of nostalgia. Are you ready to party like it’s 2006 with updated motion-control versions of Bowling, Tennis, and Chambra? Here’s what you need to know about the release date, trailers, and minigame list of the game that’s probably about to define your post-covid social experience.

When is the Nintendo Switch Sports release date?

Alongside its announcement on February 9, 2022, Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Sports is expected to release on April 29, 2022 for $39.99.

Is there a Nintendo Switch Sports trailer?

Yes! A trailer was released alongside the game’s announcement during the February 9 Direct. The three-minute clip features a first look at the title’s eight minigames, its online features, and a brief explanation of the free online playtest happening soon. We’ll unpack those elements in detail below, but for now, you can focus on the gameplay.

The reveal trailer for Nintendo Switch Sports

Which sports games are in Nintendo Switch Sports?

Nintendo Switch Sports features eight known minigames, seven of which will be available for players to enjoy at launch.

Soccer looks to be one of the most unique experiences players can have in Nintendo Switch Sports. Nintendo

Soccer

Volleyball

Bowling

Tennis

Badminton

Chambra (swordplay)

Soccer Shoot-Out

Golf (releases as a free update this fall)

Most of those minigames are self-explanatory given the similarity between the Switch Joy-Con controllers and a standard Wiimote, but Soccer looks particularly interesting. In regular Soccer it appears players use two Joy-Con, leveraging the analog stick to move the character on screen. To kick, players thrust upward or downward with the Joy-Con depending on the type of shot they’d like to kick. Make a forward-moving motion with the controllers and your avatar will dive forward.

As for the Soccer Shoot-Out mode, that involves sliding a single Joy-Con into an included sleeve and attaching it to your leg. When you kick in real-time, the character should make the same motion.

Does Nintendo Switch Sports have online play?

Every minigame in Nintendo Switch Sports features online multiplayer for matches with friends and random matchmaking. Matchmaking features a ranking system, with each sport offering the chance to reach Pro League status. Players can also unlock outfits, accessories, and gear for their avatar by spending points at a virtual store that rotates on a weekly basis. It’s not yet clear how big online lobbies can be, but it looks like you’ll be able to experience the Switch Sports phenomenon any way you see fit.

Multiplayer matchmaking features a ranked mode. Will you reach Pro League in every sport? Nintendo

That, of course, means local multiplayer is also supported. Possible play configurations include 1v1, 2v2, or free-for-all. In certain games, like Bowling, it’s possible for all players to play simultaneously without having to wait for their turn.

When does the Nintendo Switch Sports play test start?

A free play test begins February 18 for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Nintendo

Players with a Nintendo Switch Online account can try an early version of Nintendo Switch Sports for free from February 18 through February 20. A pre-order of the game and Expansion Pack membership is not required. Anyone with an active Switch Online subscription can enjoy the demo.