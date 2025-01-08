Nintendo's Worst Kept Secret Is Pretty Much Out Of The Bag

The public just got its clearest look at Nintendo’s next console thanks to more accessory manufacturers lifting the curtain on the cases and other add-ons they’re making for the handheld. The leaks don’t stop there, either, as some are even confirming rumored features and a release date before Nintendo can reveal it to the public on their terms.

Attendees of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year can get up close and personal with what accessory manufacturer Genki says is a dummy unit for the Switch 2 hardware. Genki representatives told French news outlet Numerama, that they have the console in their possession and that many of the accessories shown at the company’s booth, including a case and charging dock for its new Joy-con, are based on the exact dimensions of the yet-to-be officially revealed handheld. The company has since updated its website with official footage of its products being used with the hardware.

Genki says that the rumored, mouse-like functionality of the new Joy-Cons is accurate, and showed off how the console’s new magnetic Joy-Cons attach and disconnect from its unit.

The accessories seen in footage and photos shared on X are just a few of eight total accessories the Genki spokeperson told the outlet, all set to release alongside the console in April. Genki says it’s able to show off these units because it isn’t an official partner of Nintendo and therefore doesn’t have a contract with the Japanese tech giant.

Genki’s is the latest in a string of leaks over the last few weeks. Dbrand, a phone and gaming handheld case maker, gave the internet an early, though somewhat obscured look at the Switch 2 on its website in mid-December. A few days later, a user on Reddit shared images of a suspiciously similar-looking handheld, with additional details of its dock, Hall-effect analog sticks, and official name. Then earlier this month, a patent filed here in the U.S. showed strong evidence that Nintendo’s console will have a proprietary AI-based image upscaling.

Preceding all of this are countless one-off leaks of the handheld originating from manufacturers overseas.

Despite how credible many of these leaks are, we should all still hold our breaths for an official announcement. For all we know, Nintendo might still have an ace up its sleeve regarding the new hardware. Genki for example says that it doesn’t know what the purpose is behind the mysterious C-button under the right Joy-Con’s Home key. I for one hope that they bring back StreetPass from the 3DS days.

Dbrand’s Switch 2 case with the alleged hardware nested within. DBrand

As for the April release window, that particular detail sounds about right. The original Switch launched in March 2017, so the company has shown preference for a Spring release. This also aligns fairly well with Nintendo’s announcement that the Switch successor would be revealed sometime before the end of the current fiscal year which ends March 31. A launch shortly after that only makes sense since we know that the device has been ready for sometime now.

Whatever the company’s plans are, we do have an idea of what early adopters will likely be playing on the device. Nintendo has already confirmed that the Switch successor will be backward compatible with original Switch games, so upcoming releases like the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 will be an early bet. It also acquired a studio known for porting big titles from current-generation hardware to the Switch. Some industry analysts also say third-party developers are steadily working on porting their hits to the new console in time for its first year on store shelves.