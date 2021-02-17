What that Nintendo Direct no-show means for Breath of the Wild 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is still MIA after the latest Nintendo Direct. This is the most anticipated and most mysterious Nintendo Switch game in the works, and fans were undoubtedly disappointed to learn that no updates are coming to celebrate the series' 35th anniversary this month. At least one recent leak has now turned out to be false.

While we, unfortunately, didn't get to see the game, we did get an update on its development, as well as DLC for Age of Calamity and a Skyward Sword re-release. This is what we know about when we'll learn more about Breath of the Wild 2 and when it could possibly release.

What happened? Speaking during the Nintendo Direct on February 17, Zelda Series Producer Eiji Aonuma showed up to announced that we will learn more about Breath of the Wild 2 " later in 2021 !" That could mean very soon, or it could mean nine months from now. Who knows?

"I'm sure a lot of you saw me and thought there might be news about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game," he said. "Unfortunately, we don't have anything to share right now."

"We apologize," he continued. "Development is proceeding smoothly and we should be able to bring you some new information this year. For now, we'll have to ask you to wait just a bit longer." He then went on to reveal The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

His comments suggest that the game isn't in danger of being canceled or anything like that; It just needs some more time in the oven. This will certainly be disappointing fans that have already waited quite some time for the game, but at least Nintendo didn't keep us in the dark.

What does this mean for Breath of the Wild 2's release date? During this Nintendo Direct, Nintendo did not say anything about when Breath of the Wild 2 could be released. Still, if it's not being discussed until later in the year, a release anytime this year seems unlikely unless the gap between the next info dump and its release is very short.

If the game doesn't make 2021 but we do still get more information this year, 2022 seems like a sensible release window for the game. It will be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games of the year besides Splatoon 3, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

What was the last official update on Breath of the Wild 2? While there's a lot of speculation around the new game, Nintendo has only officially commented on it a couple of times. The last time Breath of the Wild 2 was officially discussed was by Series Producer Eiji Aonuma during the reveal video for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

"We mentioned in the June 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation that we had started development on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," he said in the video. "Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development. So you'll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates."

It's similar to the message given during this Direct. Hopefully, when we hear about the game again, it's when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is revealed.