New World server transfer update: When and how to move your character

Following New World ’s explosive launch in September 2021, over 16 million people have played the new massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). While this is great news for developer/publisher Amazon, the huge player-base led to excruciatingly long queue times, depending on the server. Thankfully, Amazon has mostly improved the wait times but has implemented a way to transfer to a different server for free as part of update 1.0.3 in October. Here’s what you need to know about New World server transfers.

How to perform New World server transfer

The server transfer option will appear in New World now. Amazon Games

As announced on Twitter, Amazon has allowed players to transfer to another server at no cost. The update has been pushed through, but keep in mind, you can only transfer to a new server once per account (not once per character).

To do so, log into the game and open up the in-game Store. Here, you’ll see a new tab at the bottom called World Transfer. Select this and you’ll see it says “free.” This will give you a Character Transfer Token, so click “purchase” (don’t worry, it’s free) and you’ll be given access.

At this point, you can choose a new server to join, so accept the transfer requirements and confirm to move to a new world!

To transfer to a new server, you need to leave your Company and remove any active Trading Post sell orders. In addition, your character must be located in a sanctuary to complete the process. Players are unable to transfer between regions. For instance, you can’t go from North America to Asia. Though, Amazon is looking into a way to enable global transfers.

For additional server transfers after using your free token, you’ll need to purchase another, though Amazon has yet to implement this system. As part of the official patch notes for 1.0.3, Amazon explained its plans for future server transfers.

“After we are sure players have had plenty of time to find the right server for them, we will later make server transfer tokens available for purchase in the store,” the developer said. “We will give notice ahead of time when tokens are changing to a paid service.”

Amazon has more information about server transfers in this Q&A.

What comes with you when you transfer servers?

After performing a server transfer, you’ll keep your character progression (level, weapon mastery, titles), inventory and storage, currency, house and housing decorations, and quest progress.

What does not come with you when you transfer servers?

Since you need to leave your Company when performing a server transfer, none of your progress will carry over to the new world. The same goes for active trading post sell/buy orders. Finally, your friends list won’t carry over since they’re specific to each server.

In addition, you cannot transfer to a server if you already have a character there. It’s one character per server.

Why should you perform a New World server transfer?

Whether it’s due to queue times or simply wanting to join your friends, there are many reasons to transfer servers in New World.

Some servers have thousands of players in them. For instance, the El Dorado server had over 20,000 players at one point due to it being home to popular streamers. Though, with so many players waiting to get in, the wait times were exorbitant. Some players have reported waiting upwards of four hours before being able to join a server.

Thankfully, New World does not feature a monthly subscription like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV. Once you buy it, you can play as long as you’d like. Though, it does have optional microtransactions.

New World is currently available on PC via Steam and costs $39.99.