Xbox Game Pass Just Quietly Added the Most Hectic Co-Op Game of the Decade

Moving is one of the most stressful events you’ll ever go through in life, packing up all your cherished possessions, making sure nothing breaks, and then undoing it all at your new pad. If you’ve ever wanted to just let loose while moving, but now worry about your personal stuff, Moving Out 2 is the game for you. It’s a wild and raucous co-op multiplayer experience that perfectly melds puzzle solving with party games, creating a one-of-a-kind adventure where you and your friends will be screaming and laughing in equal measure. All that, and it’s now free with Xbox Game Pass, making it perfect for your next party.

As you might have guessed, in Moving Out you take on the role of a moving company, helping pack up possessions for people who would rather not deal with it themselves. The catch is you have to get everything out of the house and into the truck within the time limit, running into a wide array of wacky obstacles and problems along the way.

Your job doesn’t stop when you get things to the truck, as you have to organize the items to make sure they all fit. Team17

As you drag couches and TV sets, you’ll have to find your way through raging fires, one-way doors, surprise teleporters, vengeful garden rakes, and even the occasional ghost that doesn’t want its precious items removed. That’s where all the fun lies in Moving Out, figuring out how to deal with the various obstacles as you lug around the unwieldy objects of the weirdos that live there.

While Moving Out is a fast-paced party affair, dealing with those obstacles make it feel like a puzzle game at the same time, making communication with your friends absolutely vital. If you want to successfully complete levels, you’ll need to quickly plan to divide and conquer. It’s very similar to the hit party game Overcooked, just with moving instead of cooking.

Occasionally, you’ll run into large items that need a team in real life, meaning you and a partner will need to coordinate. Ever tried moving a large item and the other person drops it on your toe? Yeah, get ready for a lot of that.

Some of the items you’ll be moving will take a bit of corralling. Trying to get chickens to stay in a moving truck is no easy feat. Team17

Moving Out 2 supports up to four players, locally and online, but you can also play with just two or three, and levels will scale accordingly. Four players can get chaotic quickly, so you might be better off starting out slow.

The chaotic puzzle box levels are what make Moving Out so fun, but it’s all supported by a superb sense of humor and devilishly colorful art style. It perfectly captures the frantic rush of moving, and manages to distill that into the perfect party game. But just like the reality of moving, don’t be afraid to take a break and ignore your friends when they’re being annoying. Gaze a bit at the farmland and relax. That’s better.

Moving Out 2 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.