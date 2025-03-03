A Game-Breaking Monster Hunter Wilds Bug Is Getting Squashed Very Soon

Monster Hunter Wilds has had a massively successful launch, but that doesn’t mean the game is without its problems. As millions of players log on to turn its various beasties into parts for armor, a few serious bugs are preventing some from enjoying the hunt. Capcom says a fix is on the way, and players won’t have to wait too much longer for it to arrive.

By far the biggest issue facing Monster Hunter Wilds right now is a bug in a mandatory quest late in the game that makes it impossible to complete. In Chapter 5-2, a quest titled A World Turned Upside Down requires players to speak to a specific NPC to progress. For some players, that NPC simply isn’t showing up, meaning they can’t go any further in the story. Not everyone is affected, and players who’ve already successfully completed that part of the game seem to be fine. But for everyone else, the roadblock is making launch week more frustrating than they anticipated.

Fortunately for anyone affected, a fix for the issue is already on the way. Capcom shared on social media that a patch to address the bugged quest is coming in the early morning hours of March 4. The update will arrive at midnight Pacific time, or 3 a.m. Eastern time.

Capcom also shared a warning about the upcoming patch. When it lands, anyone in an online session will be kicked out, and they’ll need to update the game before they can hop back in. The early morning launch should help prevent too many people from being affected, but it’s something night owl players should be aware of and plan around.

Monster Hunter Wilds had a solid launch but it wasn’t without issues. Capcom

Along with the game-breaking bug in Chapter 5, the patch will also fix issues preventing some players from using the game’s cooking systems, which are crucial for granting powerful buffs to help in combat. However, it won’t bring much-requested performance fixes for PC, which have left some fans unable to play and dropped its Steam rating to Mixed since launch.

Despite a multitude of issues facing the game, Monster Hunter Wilds has still had a largely successful launch. Reviewers were mostly positive on the game, bringing it to a score of 90 on Metacritic for the PlayStation 5 version, which has the most reviews. Even the PC version sits at a score of 88, despite that platform’s performance issues.

PC performance still isn’t being addressed by the upcoming patch. Capcom

The game sold more than one million copies in its first day on Steam alone between pre-orders and launch-day sales, hitting a peak concurrent player count of around 1.3 million according to SteamDB, which monitors users on the platform. That already makes it the most-played Monster Hunter game ever on Steam. It’s stayed strong over the past week, ranking as the second-most played game on Steam, behind only the juggernaut that is Counter-Strike 2. Monster Hunter Wilds’ all-time peak player count even exceeds that of Dota 2, another stalwart that’s been at the top of Steam player charts since its release.

Despite its issues with bugs and poor performance, Monster Hunter Wilds is clearly building on the success of Monster Hunter World in opening the series up to a whole new audience of players. While Capcom hasn’t specifically laid out all its plans for future updates, Monster Hunter games do typically benefit from long-term support from its developer. Players can expect more monsters to be added in future patches, as well as DLC as some point down the line. But before any of that arrives, PC players in particular will have to hope that the problems plaguing the game are fixed in the meantime.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.