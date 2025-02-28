It seems that developer Capcom already has another runaway hit on its hands. In less than a day, the newest game in the long-running action RPG series Monster Hunter is poised to make history as one of Steam’s most successful launches ever.

Monster Hunter Wilds, which releases today, already has over 1.3 million concurrent players starting their monster hunting journey in The Forbidden Lands. The staggering figure is currently the sixth highest number of concurrent players for a Steam game, only being beaten out by PUBG, Black Myth: Wukong, Palworld, Counter-Strike 2 and Lost Ark.

Wilds is the sequel to 2018’s Monster Hunter: World, Capcom’s best selling game ever. With Wilds already tripling the number of concurrent players who jumped into World on PC alone, it's a sign that the series may have reached a new level of popularity and could even outperform its predecessor.

Once considered a niche series for territories outside of Japan, Monster Hunter has slowly gained momentum in the West over the last decade. Successful entries on the 3DS kicked off its growth in popularity, which Capcom wisely followed up with Monster Hunter: World. World was the first console game in the series in eight years.

What has made Monster Hunter so appealing is how it balances its relatively simple premise with deep gameplay mechanics. As the name suggests, you’re hunting giants with one of several weapons of the player’s choosing, in hopes of collecting rare materials that can craft cool gear. It’s similar to the addicting gameplay loop found in MMOs, but coupled with awesome real-time battles. Like MMOs, the game is best when played with friends in co-op, adding more incentive to getting stronger and more fashionable gear.

Besting these beasts isn’t just about the fight though. Players are responsible for preparing for these drag-out battles by managing their loadouts, gear, and even their diets. It’s the kind of game that requires players to pay attention, and rewards those willing to put in the time to master its many moving parts. In today’s landscape, games like these have connected with mainstream audiences like never before, as evidenced by the success of From Software’s Elden Ring and Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a more approachable game compared to past entries. Capcom

However, Wilds is the most approachable game in the series ever. Quality-of-life features like the ability to collect items from your mount even at a distance keeps things moving at a brisk pace. Its main story is also much shorter than World, clocking in at as short a runtime as 15 hours or so. Newcomers shouldn’t be worried about getting a briefer version of the Monster Hunter experience though. These games have always been about the endgame, and Wilds is no different.

For those looking to try the game out for themselves, Monster Hunter Wilds is available for digital download on PS5, Xbox Series consoles and PC for $69.99. Simply search for the game on your digital storefront of choice and initiate the download. Just be sure to make space on your hard drive: the game clocks in at a hefty 75 GBs on PC, 52 GBs on PS5, and 55 GBs on Xbox Series X|S.

Those who’d like to join the hype on PC should be aware that some players are reporting performance issues. The game currently sits at a mixed overall critical reception on Steam as a result. Capcom has released a troubleshooting guide on launch day to help curb some of those issues. So take heed and follow the developer’s instructions if you run into issues.

Capcom has habitually released hit games within the first few months of the year. Last year, Dragon’s Dogma 2, which released in March 2024, became one of the year’s best selling games. In 2023, Resident Evil 4 Remake also flourished on the market following a March release.