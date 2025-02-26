Monster Hunter Wilds marks the long-awaited return of Capcom’s action series. And from early impressions, it thankfully lives up to the franchise’s reputation. Battles are fierce and tactical as expected, while implementing a surprisingly deep story. And the implementation of an open world without load screens (a series first) means hunts are more intense than ever.

However, there are quite a few changes to the fan-favorite formula this time around. A brisker, more streamlined pace of exploration has resulted in an experience that is more welcoming to new players. Pivoting from the complex systems and prepping mechanics of its predecessors makes for a game that seems more focused on the actual hunting of cool-looking monsters.

How does this all impact the typical multi-dozen-hour Monster Hunter launch playthrough? Quite a bit actually. Let’s get into it.

How Long To Beat Monster Hunter Wilds?

Like every Monster Hunter game, the time it’ll take to complete Wilds depends on how you approach the game. Our reviewer says the game’s main story should take players 25 to 30 hours so if they’re taking their time taking on the occasional optional hunt and casually tracking down crucial resources. For those who beeline the game’s main story, reviewers have logged playtimes as long as 15 hours.

Wilds’ runtime is significantly different from 2018’s Monster Hunter World, which had a critical path that took players as long as 45 hours to complete.

How Much Side Content Is In Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter is all about the end game and Wilds is no different. Like its predecessors, taking on tougher hunts after the credits roll makes up the crux of what makes the series so endlessly replayable. According to IGN, there are at least four dozen hours worth of content for players who only do the critical path.

What Other Content Is Coming To Monster Hunter Wilds?

Capcom has already revealed plans for plenty post-launch coming to Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom

For players who are looking for even more monsters to hunt after launch, Capcom has already dished on its post-release plans. In the spring, it's releasing the game's first Title update, which will be free to all players.

The update will come with tweaks to the core gameplay, new event quests, and the return of the fan-favorite Leviathan-class monster Mizutsune. In the summer, another title update and monster which Capcom has not yet revealed will be added free of charge. Capcom promised more updates will follow its plans for the summer.

The free content drops will likely continue until Capcom drops the inevitable (and sizable) expansion that typically follows the release of a major Monster Hunter game. The last major expansion for a Monster Hunter Game, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, added more than 40 hours of new quests and hunts for players to grind through. The Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter World added a similar amount of new content. Capcom will definitely continue the tradition sometime in the next year or so.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.