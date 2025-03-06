The massive open world of Monster Hunter Wilds is stocked with creatures to slay, but just a week after its release, developer Capcom is already sharing plans for what’s coming next. Even if most players haven’t had time to finish all the hunts already on their plates, a slew of upcoming Event Quests offer the chance to track down high-level monsters for an added challenge and the chance at some exciting rewards. So far, Capcom has laid out all the Event Quests coming in the month of March, some of which offer exclusive armor pieces for successful hunts.

Each Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds will only be available for one or two weeks, so if you want a chance at their exclusive rewards, you shouldn’t waste time in getting started. The first quests available are already underway, requiring a Hunter Rank of nine or higher to complete. Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo, running from March 5 to March 18, has players hunting the winged reptile Yian Kut-Ku. During the quest, the monster will drop additional materials that let players craft the Mimiphyta α headgear, which looks like the adorable sloth-like Mimiphyta wrapped around the wearer’s head.

Stalking Supper, another HR 9 quest that sends players after the Quematrice, only runs until March 11 and offers the Kunafa Cheese cooking ingredient as a prize. Kunafa Cheese can be used to make a cheesy bread that reportedly looks so good it’s sparked a craze for cheese naan in real life among some players in Japan.

Monster Hunter Wilds is showing off some of its newest creatures in its first batch of Event Quests. Capcom

When Stalking Supper ends, it will be replaced by Tongue-Tied, intended for much higher-rated players at HR 21. Running from March 11 to March 18, this quest is a fight against the Tempered Chatacabra to earn high-level Armor Spheres used to upgrade equipment.

That’s followed by Ballet in the Rain, an HR 21 fight against Wilds’ new arachnid monster, Tempered Lala Barina, and the HR 9 Sand-Scarred Soul, which pits players against fellow newcomer Doshaguma. Both quests last from March 18 to March 25, and offer Glowing Orb decorations for swords and armor, respectively.

Finally, Like a Fire Hidden by Sand runs from March 18 to April 1. The HR 9 quest has players hunting the iconic Rathian to earn the Expedition α headgear. This exclusive headpiece is much more subtle that the Mimiphyta headgear, consisting solely of a gilded leafy vine that sits on the character’s ear.

Event Quests let players tackle high-end monsters for exclusive rewards. Capcom

To check which Event Quest is currently active, players just need to talk to Alma, the usual quest-giver in Monster Hunter Wilds. As long as one of these quests is active, it will appear in a submenu when you go to select a quest.

While the current schedule only runs through April, Capcom should be announcing a whole new slate of Event Quests before all of the current ones expire. Monster Hunter games typically keep these activities running regularly so that players who’ve already reached the endgame always have something new to set their sights on. Even if you’re not motivated just by tackling some of the game’s toughest fights on a revolving basis, the quests can be extremely worthwhile to pursue. The rewards they offer can grant significant bonuses to anyone who completes the quests regularly, including some armor pieces that can’t be obtained any other way.

If Wilds follows the example of Monster Hunter World, there may even be zany crossovers on the way. Some of World’s Event Quests brought in monsters from Final Fantasy and The Witcher, and even offered gear that turned the game’s Palico companion into Mega Man. Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t having any trouble attracting players, currently sitting at the top of Steam’s most-played charts, but Even Quests also tend to be great times to play online, since large numbers of players will be around hunting for their exclusive rewards.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.