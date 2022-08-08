As Activision gears up for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s launch, the company has finally shared more details about the game’s multiplayer beta. We now know when the beta will go live, how to access it, and what it will include, incentivizing players to check it out before the full game comes out later this October. Here, we’ll share everything you need to know about gaining access to the Modern Warfare II beta across all platforms.

When are the Modern Warfare II beta start dates?

In typical Call of Duty fashion, there will be multiple Modern Warfare II beta start times depending on your platform and whether or not you’ve pre-ordered the game. The beta will be available starting in September and will take place over the course of two weekends throughout the month.

There are plenty of opportunities to check out the Modern Warfare II beta, and you don’t even need to pre-order to try it (in some cases). Activision

First weekend

Those who pre-order on PlayStation will gain early access to the beta from September 16 through September 17. Then, all PlayStation users will be able to access the open beta from September 18 through September 20 without the need to pre-order. PlayStation users do not need a PS Plus membership to access the beta.

Second weekend

The second weekend gives Xbox, PC, and PlayStation users early access to the cross-play beta from September 22 through September 23. Keep in mind that Xbox and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) users have to pre-order the game to access the beta during these times, while PlayStation users do not. In addition, Xbox players need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to access the beta.

Finally, the open beta will go live on September 24 for all players across all platforms without needing to pre-order. The open beta will last until September 26.

What’s included in the Modern Warfare II beta?

The Modern Warfare II beta will include the new Marina Bay Grand Prix 6v6 map. This map takes place on a race circuit, which was first revealed during the CDL Champs (Call of Duty League Championship) event. You can take a look at the new map in the trailer above.

Activision also promises that the beta will feature “a robust multiplayer experience beyond the Core 6v6” modes you might be used to. Expect multiple maps, modes, and an “impressive set of progression experiences,” according to a blogpost from Activision.

Anyone who plays the beta will also be granted certain unannounced rewards for use in Modern Warfare II.

The company will reveal more about the beta and the game itself during its upcoming Call of Duty: Next event, which will air on September 15.

What are the Modern Warfare II pre-order details?

There are multiple bonuses included if you pre-order Modern Warfare II. Activision

Pre-ordering any version gives you early access to the aforementioned beta (with dates that depend on the platform). You’ll also receive the Final Judgement Bundle, which includes a Deathknell Operator skin and the Bloodthirsty Weapon Blueprint.

You’re also able to pre-order the Vault Edition, which gives you access to the aforementioned bonuses, along with additional goodies. This includes 50+ battle pass tier skips, a Red Team Operator pack, an FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, 10 hours of 2XP, 10 hours of 2WXP, and the Ghost Legacy Pack.