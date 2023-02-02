MLB The Show 23 Release Date, Cover Athletes, Platforms, and Pre-Orders Explained

Pro baseball series MLB The Show is back this year, and the forthcoming entry launches soon. MLB The Show 23 is gearing up for release, and Sony has revealed plenty of new details about it, including its release date, platforms, trailer, and its cover star. Here, we’ll go through everything you need to know about the latest entry so you can start playing MLB The Show 23 right away.

MLB The Show 23 Release Date

MLB The Show 23 launches worldwide on March 28, 2023. This is on par with previous releases in the franchise, as entries always come out in the spring.

Buying either The Captain Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition grants you four-day early access on March 24, 2023.

MLB The Show 23 Platforms

MLB The Show 23 is continuing its multiplatform deal, coming to PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Sadly, the game isn’t available for PC, but that could change with future installments.

The MLB series is developed by first-party Sony San Diego Studio, and was exclusive to PlayStation consoles for years. However, MLB The Show 21 was the first entry to come to Xbox, with subsequent installments being made available for Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

MLB The Show 23 Trailer

There are a couple of trailers, yes! The main one shown above features the cover athlete reveal of Jazz Chisholm Jr. The trailer doesn’t show much of the game itself, but it’s still worth checking out.

MLB The Show 23 Editions and Cover Athletes

While Chisholm Jr. will grace the cover of the standard edition, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will appear on The Captain Edition.

Below are all of the different versions of MLB The Show 23:

Standard Edition (Last-Gen): $60

Copy of MLB The Show 23

5,000 Stubs (via download code)

Standard Edition (Current-Gen): 70

Copy of MLB The Show 23

The Show Packs (via download code)

10,000 Stubs (via download code)

Digital Deluxe Edition: $100

MLB The Show 23 cover star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sony

Copy of MLB The Show 23

4 Days Early Access

Double Daily Login Rewards (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 23)

Captain’s Choice Pack

To Be Announced Uniform Choice Pack

Gold Choice Packs

20 Show Packs

Ballplayer Pack

Derek Jeter Cover art bat Skin

30,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 23

The Captian Edition: $100

Copy of MLB The Show 23

New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Limited Edition Cap

Limited Edition Steel Book

4 Days Early Access

Double Daily Login Rewards** (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 23)

Captain’s Choice Pack

To be announced Choice Pack

To be announced Uniform Choice Pack

Gold Choice Packs

Show Packs

Ballplayer Pack

Derek Jeter Cover art bat Skin

10,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 Pre-order Details

You can’t pre-order MLB The Show 23 just yet, but given how its release date is so close, you’ll be able to put money down soon. According to the PlayStation Blog, pre-orders for The Captain Edition will go live on February 6, so that’s likely when you’ll be able to place money down on other versions, as well.