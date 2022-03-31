Here's when you can start playing ball in MLB The Show 22

Springtime and baseball go hand-in-hand, so what better way to kick off the season than with the launch of MLB The Show 22? The upcoming baseball sim is headed to all major platforms (including Switch) this April, but with so many different versions, it can be tough to know which one to get. In addition, there are certain versions that give you early access, which is par for the course with most sports games these days. To help, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about MLB The Show 22’s launch, including details on its release time, file size, and Xbox Game Pass status.

When is the MLB The Show 22 release time?

The standard version of MLB The Show 22 launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on April 5, 2022. The digital PlayStation version is gearing up to launch at midnight Eastern, and we anticipate the Xbox and Nintendo Switch editions will be available at the same time.

How does MLB The Show 22 early access work?

You can play MLB The Show 22 early if you purchase one of the more expensive versions, including the MVP Edition and the Digital Delux Edition. Both of these editions go live at midnight Eastern on April 1 across each platform.

Here’s what’s included with each:

MVP Edition: $85

MLB The Show 22 Base Game

10K Stubs

10 The Show Packs

4 Days Early Access

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

Double Daily Login Rewards

Digital Deluxe Edition: $100

MLB The Show 22 Base Game

25K Stubs

4 Days Early Access

2 Diamond Choice Pack

5 Gold Choice Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

Double Daily Login Rewards

What is the MLB The Show 22 file size?

Pre-loading is available for MLB The Show 22 right now and you’ll need to set aside at least 72GB of space aside for the PlayStation and Xbox versions. The Nintendo Switch edition, on the other hand, only requires around 19GB.

What are the MLB The Show 22 pre-order details?

MLB The Show is available to pre-order now. Sony

All versions of MLB The Show 22 are available to pre-order now, each with various bonuses for buying early. Below is a list of what you get for pre-ordering across each platform:

PS4 : 5K Stubs

5K Stubs Xbox One : 5K Stubs

5K Stubs Nintendo Switch : 5K Stubs

5K Stubs Xbox Series X|S : 5 The Show Packs and 10K Stubs

5 The Show Packs and 10K Stubs PS5 : 5 The Show Packs and 10K Stubs

What is the MLB The Show 22 Xbox Game Pass status?

MLB The Show 22 will launch on Xbox Game Pass. Sony

Just like the last installment, MLB The Show 22 will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Keep in mind, this only pertains to the standard version, meaning it will be available on April 5.

What are the MLB The Show 22 cross-play details?

MLB The Show 22 will feature cross-platform play, meaning you’ll be able to play online with users on other systems—even Nintendo Switch. In addition, this game will have cross-save functionality, allowing you to carry your progression from console to console, which is a nice touch.