Minecraft Legends Is the Next Great Sandbox Adventure — What to Know

Minecraft Legends surprised us all during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. A new action-strategy game from Mojang, Legends includes a massive open-world structured around traditional RPG elements. If you’re thinking Dragon Quest: Builders, you’re not far off. So, what do we know about Minecraft Legends so far?

When Is the Minecraft Legends Release Date?

Minecraft: Legends launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch April 18, 2023. Developers announced the official release date in January 2023.

Does Minecraft Legends Have a Trailer?

Yes! Minecraft: Legends premiered in its first trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. It showed off a variety of environments and characters, as you’d expect, but revealed little in terms of story.

That’s okay because the other trailers that came after it filled fans in on the story and gameplay, though. The Minecraft Legends gameplay trailer showcases mounted protagonists journeying through pixel-perfect settings with armies of Creepers, Zombies, and other familiar Minecraft monsters behind them. It also offers a sneak peek at the different structures you could build and the multiplayer modes you can dive into with your friends. The most recent trailers are more like cinematic shorts that feature the protagonist fending off piglins and utilizing the magical elements of the game.

Is Minecraft Legends Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

What do you think? YES! Minecraft: Legends is confirmed for Game Pass.

What is Minecraft Legends Gameplay Like?

Minecraft: Legends is billing itself as a unique action strategy game. According to the official website, it mixes strategy elements with the “immersion” of action games. You’ll stay in a third-person perspective and do things like defend settlements or fight horde battles. It says “you are the center of every battle you lead, fighting alongside your allies while giving them directions” so it seems there will be strategy or turn-based elements in the combat. There will also be lots of building, obviously.

What is the Minecraft Legends Story?

In a blog post on Xbox Wire Dennis Ries, Minecraft Legends Executive Producer said:

In Minecraft: Legends, players will discover a gentle land, both familiar and mysterious, full of lush biomes and rich resources. But this beautiful land is on the brink of terrible change – the piglin invasion has begun and threatens to corrupt the Overworld. It´s up to the player to make unexpected friends (including some classic mobs you’ll recognize from Minecraft) to form valuable alliances and lead the way into strategic battles against the fierce invaders from the Nether.

Ries also confirmed online campaign co-op and multiplayer in addition to the main campaign.

Who are the Minecraft Legends Characters?

Minecraft: Legends features original characters that haven’t appeared in other media but incorporates monsters Minecraft players should recognize like the piglins. Players will take on the role of a legendary hero according to the website:

Minecraft Legends is a brand new game that tells the story of the Overworld uniting against an invasion by the ravenous piglins. According to the legend, only you can bring together the mobs of the Overworld and help them defend their home. The events you will take part in are neither fact nor fiction; they are simply part of a tale that has been passed down from villager to villager. There are no records or evidence of the great hero that raised their banner to save the Overworld — all that remains is a powerful legend.