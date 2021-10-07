Metroid Dread release time, file size, preorder and preload details

Metroid Dread is just a few hours away from release, and we want to make sure you’re fully prepared for launch. Below, we outline all you need to know about the game’s release time, file size, and potential pre-order bonuses you may still be able to scoop up from participating retailers. Are you ready for the epic conclusion to Samus’ story? Here are all the juicy details.

When is the Metroid Dread release time?

According to this page on the Nintendo eShop support site, Metroid Dead should release around 12 a.m. Eastern November 8. That means gamers in Pacific timezones should be able to start Samus’ latest adventure as early as 9 p.m. Pacific on October 7. Nintendo can be a bit unpredictable with its eShop policies even with first-party titles, though, so it’s possible this timing window could shift a little one way or the other.

Samus will have to contend with all manner of nefarious foes throughout her latest campaign. Nintendo

What is Metroid Dread file size on Nintendo Switch?

As a 2D Metroid game mostly devoid of dialogue, it’s no surprise that Metroid Dread’s file size is extremely trim. The game clocks in at just 4.1 GB making it a perfect fit for any SD card or even the Switch’s internal memory. You shouldn’t have to clear out too much content to make it fit.

What are the Metroid Dread pre-order bonuses?

Nintendo hardly ever messes around with digital pre-order bonuses in the way that other major publishers might, and that trend remains true when it comes to Metroid Dread. That being said, there are a few retailer-specific goodies you can still get if you don’t mind buying the standard edition or $89 special edition from a specific retailer. In case you forgot, Metroid Dread: Special Edition includes.

Steelbook case

Five high-quality art cards with key art for each 2D Metroid game

190-page art book spanning the entirety of the Metroid saga

These retailer bonuses apply to either edition of the game.

GameStop

Pre-order Metroid Dread from GameStop and you’ll get an exclusive pin set.

If you want these pins, buy Metroid Dread from GameStop. Nintendo/GameStop

Best Buy

Go to Best Buy for your Metroid Dread copy, and you’ll get an exclusive set of tech decals to paste all over your favorite devices.

Walmart

You can score this mug if you buy Metroid Dread from Walmart. Nintendo/Walmart

Walmart pre-orders of the game offer a free Samus mug. This sounds like the coolest bonus of the bunch, but that’s ultimately for you to decide.