Revolutionary is an interesting word when it comes to video games — what does it mean exactly? Is a game revolutionary if it creates something new that inspires others to follow, or can it earn that title by being the best version of what already exists? Metaphor: ReFantazio would argue it’s to perfect what came before, as an RPG that masterfully builds on decades of expertise — while telling one of the most impactful stories the genre has ever seen. Metaphor is a game all about the nature of storytelling and how art can inspire meaningful social change. It’s one of the few RPGs that feels necessary to this moment in time, and now it’s easier to play than ever, as it’s joined the lineup on Xbox Game Pass.

Metaphor comes from the same team behind the Persona franchise, including the renowned creator Katsura Hashino — director of Persona 3-5. It’s easy to see the DNA of Persona in every facet of Metaphor, from the calendar system to the stylish turn-based combat. But Metaphor has a way of deliberately building on the Persona formula to create something entirely distinct and unforgettable.

Metaphor has consistently strong writing, with a story that wants to make statements. Sega

Unlike the contemporary Persona, Metaphor takes place in a rich, high-fantasy realm called Euchronia — where the king has just been assassinated. Unbeknownst to the assassins, the king has laid a trap, activating a magic spell that kicks off a competition for the next ruler. Whoever can gain the unanimous approval of the people will be the next king. And so starts a campaign for the crown, with everyone from rich aristocrats to champions of the common people competing.

Metaphor’s complex and layered storytelling is its biggest asset, weaving a highly thematic tale that touches on the oftentimes antagonistic relationship of rulers and politicians, and the people they represent. Metaphor is the kind of game with a message to impart, and it wants players to know it. But outside of that major overarching theme, Metahpor also touches on the nature of prejudice and equality, and how art is used in the pursuit of making the world a better place.

While the overarching story is a gripping tale of intrigue and strife, many of these themes are explored through the phenomenal ensemble cast of characters — each of which has their own compelling arc that ties into the main story.

Metaphor truly captures the feeling of a journey, as you see every corner of Euchronia’s culture. Sega

Strohl is a fallen nobleman grappling with his lineage and the way the nobles have abandoned the common people. Heismay hails from a bat-like tribe of people called the Eugief, and constantly faces prejudice because of his monstrous looks. Basilio is a mercenary stuck between his duty to his lord and the injustices he’s forced to commit.

Each of these character tie into the overarching story and narrative themes, and Metaphor manages to drive it all home through the journey you undertake. That idea of a journey is essential to Metaphor. It’s an exceptionally long game, but across the hundred-plus hours Metaphor takes, it really illustrates a sense of a kind of fantasy road trip. You travel across all of Euchronia, learn about its people and cultures, and how you can best represent them as a candidate for the throne.

That narrative experience is permeated by one of the most impressive visual styles you’ll find in any video game. Every piece of Metaphor, from the menus to the world map, looks like some kind of masterful painting in motion.

But the glue that holds everything together is Metaphor’s stellar combat and gameplay systems. Unlike Atlus’s past releases, Metaphor is a fusion of action and turn-based combat, letting you hack away at enemies before jumping into more methodical battles.

Metaphor’s battle system is both flashy and functional — with some of the most challening turn-based combat out there. Sega

Metaphor’s brilliant combat uses the tried-and-true weakness exploitation of fellow RPG Shin Megami Tensei, and fuses that with one of the best job systems ever seen in video games. Each character can equip a number of “Archetypes,” that fill different roles like mage, healer, fighter, knight, etc. These different Archetypes let you mix and match skills and abilities as you see fit, giving you a nearly endless number of options for how to build your party. Metaphor’s battles immediately feel streamlined and approachable, but continuously layer in more complexity across the dozens of hours, constantly making sure things feel fresh.

Metaphor is one of those games where every single system, narrative choice, and visual trick work in tandem, like a seamless symphony that takes hold of you and never lets go. Each facet of the game, whether it’s combat or narrative, is strong enough to stand on its own — but when put together, you get something truly special. Even though you’ll likely spend over 100 hours on Metaphor, you’ll hit the end credits and feel like you made it there in no time at all.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.