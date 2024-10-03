Metaphor: ReFantazio is a bold new fantasy game from the creators of Persona, and as you’d expect it sports a jawdroppingly gorgeous art style and presentation, just like you’d expect. But while Persona takes place in modern Japan, Metaphor switches things up by dropping players into a grand fantasy world — one ruled by a religion called Sanctism and made up of seven wildly different “tribes” of people. It already looks like a fascinating evolution of the Persona formula that’s enthralled so many players for years. If you know Atlus games, you know Metaphor is going to be a long RPG, so you’ll want to clear your calendar and jump as soon as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about Metaphor: ReFantazio’s launch.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Release Time

Metaphor’s turn-based combat has you exploiting enemy weakness, just like the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Sega

Metaphor: ReFantazio launches on October 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While Atlus hasn’t officially confirmed a release time, like most big games, at the least you’ll be able to play the game at midnight local time. This means New Zealand will get the game first, with subsequent time zones following at midnight.

If you really want to get a head start, however, Metaphor does have a massive demo available that lets you play through the entire game’s prologue, with progress carrying over to the full game. It’s a roughly 5-6 hour demo that lets you go through the first four dungeons of the game, possibly more if you choose to explore a bit. The demo is available on all platforms now.

Metaphor: ReFantazio File Size

You’ll need to make sure you’ve cleared a bit of space before you download Metaphor. On console you’ll want roughly 71 GB cleared, while if you’re playing on PC you’ll need about 93 GB.

This is substantially larger than Atlus' other game this year, Persona 3 Reload, which only took up about 25 GB on all platforms. For comparison’s sake, Persona 5 Royal is also 39 GB on PS4.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Pre-Load and Pre-Order Bonuses

Metaphor takes place in a grand fantasy world but still uses the time management and bonding systems of Persona. Sega

Preloading for Metaphor has been available on Xbox and PC since early September, so you can do that whenever you want. There’s currently no pre-load available on PlayStation, but we’ll update this article if that changes.

Metaphor also has a pre-order bonus, and you can get it by pre-ordering any edition of the game, physical or digital. Those bonuses are the “Archetype EXP Chest Set,” and “Adventurer’s Journey Pack.”

Is There a Metaphor: ReFantazio Collector’s Edition?

Metaphor has a snazzy Collector’s Edition if you’re tempted. Sega

There are three different versions of Metaphor: ReFantazio; the standard physical and digital edition, the Digital Anniversary Edition, and the Collector’s Edition. The standard edition costs $69.99 and, of course, comes with just a copy of the game and the pre-order bonuses, if you pre-order.

The Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition is available on all platforms and runs $99.99. Here’s what the package includes.

Digital Base Game

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Atlus 35th Anniversary All-Time Best Soundtrack

Costume & Battle BGM Set

Atlus 35th Anniversary Digital History Book

Finally, there’s the physical Collector’s Edition which will set you back a hefty $149.99. This edition is only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and is available at major retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, while supplies last. Here’s what the Collector’s Edition includes:

Base Game

Steelbook

Costume & Battle BGM Set

Digital Atlus 35th Anniversary Digital History Book + Atlus 35th All-Time Best Soundtrack

Physical Soundtrack

Sticker Sheet

Artbook

Homo Tenta Metallic Pins

Kingdom of Euchronia Cloth Map

