Everything you need to know about The Medium's launch

The Medium is one of the few next-gen only exclusives. It's only available on PC and Xbox Series X because of its demanding Dual Reality mechanic. As this is a distinction that it does not share with many other Xbox Series X games, a lot of eyes are on the first big exclusive for Microsoft's next-gen system.

If you want to try The Medium out when it launches, this is what you need to know about where and you can play it?

When is The Medium's release time?

Bloober Team confirmed ahead of launch that The Medium would be released at 12 a.m. Eastern on January 28, 2021 . This release time is the same across all regions and both PC and Xbox. If you want to see when it exactly The Medium will be released in your region, you can check out the official image below, though it does feature an error with the PT release time.

An official image highlighting the release times around the world for The Medium. Bloober Team

What is The Medium's file size?

Depending on what platform you are on, the file size for The Medium will differ. You will need 55 GB on PC for the game, which in general is fairly taxing on PCs. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players have it a bit better though, as The Medium is only 23.1 GB on Xbox . The game is already available for pre-load, so those of you that pre-ordered it can download it now and access The Medium right at release time.

What are The Medium's PC system requirements?

For those of you that don't have a hard-to-find next-generation system to play The Medium, PC is your only other option. The Medium can be pretty demanding on PC, so see if your rig can handle it with the minimum and recommended system requirements below:

MINIMUM :

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

Windows 10 (64-bit version only) Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2500X

Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2500X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super or GTX 1060 / Radeon R9 390X

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super or GTX 1060 / Radeon R9 390X DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible, headphones recommended

RECOMMENDED :

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

Windows 10 (64-bit version only) Processor: Intel Core i5-9600 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5-9600 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics @ 1080p: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / Radeon RX 5600XT

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / Radeon RX 5600XT Graphics @ 4K: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or RTX 3060 Ti / Radeon RX 6800

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or RTX 3060 Ti / Radeon RX 6800 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible, headphones recommended

What is The Medium's game length?

For those of you who don't have much time to play games, The Medium isn't that much of a commitment. It took Inverse about 9 hours to beat The Medium in a completely blind playthrough. We expect the length to be similar for others and possibly even shorter if you're using a guide to solve some of the game's tougher puzzles.

Is The Medium on Xbox Game Pass?

If you're unsure about whether or not you want to buy The Medium but have Xbox Game Pass, you're in luck. Thanks to a deal with Microsoft, Bloober Team has made The Medium available on Xbox Game Pass day one. As soon as the game goes live, it should show up in the Game Pass library for both console and PC. That means you're better off subscribing for Game Pass, even if for a few months, rather than pay full price for The Medium.

Android players aren't able to play The Medium over the cloud just yet. Regardless, this low barrier to entry means that Xbox Series X players can easily try The Medium out if they want to see what their system can do.