Since their inception in the ‘60s, the X-Men have differentiated themselves from other superhero groups by also being political figures. Unlike The Avengers or the Fantastic Four, characters that mostly just enjoy the benefits of being superpowered celebrities, the X-Men’s existence as mutants means that anything they do is viewed as a representation of all mutantkind. They must be protectors of humanity while also being a model minority in the eyes of the same people responsible for their oppression.

Naturally, this creates tension with the team’s less morally pure characters, but the beauty of the X-Men is in how they provide a refuge for even the most wayward mutants. Wolverine’s blood-soaked past, Rogue’s years as a member of the Brotherhood of Mutants, Gambit’s former membership in the Assassin’s Guild, Emma Frost’s longstanding history as a villain... the fact that they’ve all since become official X-Men is a testament to the power of Xavier’s dream. A world without the X-Men would be a dire one for mutantkind, and that’s precisely the approach that Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game is taking.

The newest story trailer continues to tease the game’s larger narrative, which Insomniac has slowly been unraveling over the last few months. There are more glimpses at what appears to be a romantic relationship between a reconnected Jean Grey and Logan, a sequence depicting Wolverine and a few other characters raiding a mutant experimentation facility owned by Bolivar Trask, and a look at Insomniac’s version of The Hand, led by longtime Wolverine villain Lady Deathstrike. However, the most interesting aspect of the trailer is the distinct lack of Charles Xavier or the X-Men, because they don’t exist just yet.

A prequel comic for Marvel’s Wolverine, published on July 22, revealed that in place of the X-Men, Wolverine works for Team X, a militant task force run by Nathaniel Essex (who some will recognize as Mister Sinister), which includes Sabretooth, Mystique, and Sunfire. Logan naturally believes Team X’s goal is the protection of mutantkind (a mission that brings him into Jean Grey’s orbit), but of course, knowing who Mister Sinister is, it’s likely that his interest in “saving” mutants is far from benevolent.

It’s clear from promotional material that Jean Grey and Logan already have some sort of romantic history. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Not only does Charles Xavier’s premiere class of heroes protect the Earth from all manner of threats, but they also represent a family where mutants can remain safe from prejudice and exploitation. Insomniac’s budding Marvel Universe (including the Spider-Man games) is one in which mutants mostly remain in the shadows, but it’s already evident that there are certain parties, from Essex to Trask, who are committed to the exploitation of the species. If the rumors that Insomniac is developing an X-Men game are to be believed, then the Xavier Institute and the X-Men aren’t far off, and Marvel’s Wolverine will likely lay the groundwork for their introduction. Until then, though, this Marvel universe is going to look a little different than fans might have expected.

Marvel’s Wolverine releases on September 15.