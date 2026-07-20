Every Marvel fan remembers where they were when the studio announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in a slow, arduous video where names were shown on the backs of chairs over the course of almost six hours. There were cast members from Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Black Panther, but the most exciting additions were without a doubt the sheer number of X-Men actors, from the big ones like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen all the way down to Kelsey Grammer and Alan Cumming.

But with all of those new characters, how is Doomsday going to tell a cohesive story? In the latest trailer for the movie — surprise dropped before San Diego Comic-Con — we get our first sense of how. Check out the trailer below:

The trailer opens with the plaque in front of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, now aged and seemingly abandoned. A voice — probably Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom, judging by the light European accent — begins with “Something’s coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done. We shall be faced with an unthinkable decision.”

Over the trailer’s 145 seconds, we see a whistle-stop tour of all the Avengers — and Avengers-adjacent super squads — joining forces. The Thunderbolts (or New Avengers) assemble in Avengers Tower with the Fantastic Four and what’s left of the past Avengers: Thor, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, and Ant-Man. James Marsden’s Cyclops unleashes his powers. Channing Tatum’s Gambit fights with Shang-Chi. Yelena Belova fights with herself, only for her opponent to reveal she’s actually Mystique.

While this is shown, we hear Thor give what sounds like an epic pep talk as the de facto leader of this new group of Avengers. He mentions the heroes we’ve lost so far and how powerful they were. “Everything that they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together,” he says. “Put aside your petty squabbles and presume nothing except this. If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. But mark my words, we’re going to need a miracle.”

Steve Rogers will, in fact, return in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios

It looks like he gets that miracle when, in the final few seconds of the trailer, he feels Mjolnir get summoned by another worthy wielder: Steve Rogers, somehow brought back to fighting form in the present day. We knew that Steve Rogers would return thanks to that cryptic teaser trailer released last year, but that doesn’t make the reunion with Thor any less emotional.

While most of this trailer just shows the assembling of the Avengers, we can actually glean a lot from Thor’s narration. As expected, there will definitely be a lot of conflict within this new super squad, but also, he references how every enemy they’ve fought before scared him a lot less than this one. Whatever Doom has in store, it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve seen in over a dozen MCU movies.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18.