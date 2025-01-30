Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the latest PlayStation game to make its way to PC, where it’s available now. It follows the likes of Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, and Helldivers 2, which have all made the leap to PC. Those ports haven’t been without issues, though, like the contentious requirement for players to have a PlayStation account. If you’re planning on picking up Spider-Man 2 for PC on its launch day, here’s what’s important to keep in mind.

What are the required and recommended PC specs for Spider-Man 2?

Sony announced the required and recommended specs for Spider-Man 2 just one day before it became available. While recent games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle required a decently beefy PC to run properly, it looks like Spider-Man 2 will be a bit more achievable even for players with hardware several years out of date.

Spider-Man 2 supports lower-end systems, but takes advantage of more advanced hardware, too. PlayStation Publishing

Spider-Man 2 requires at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 recommended. An Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU will run the game, but Sony recommends having at least an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600. You’ll need 16 GB of RAM and 140 GB of SSD storage space to play.

From there, Sony’s hardware recommendations increase incrementally, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 required to take advantage of Spider-Man 2’s full graphical capabilities. You can read the full list of requirements and recommendations on the PlayStation Blog.

What new features does Spider-Man 2 on PC add?

The PC release of Spider-Man 2 doesn’t add any additional content, but it does include a few more advanced graphics options to take advantage of more powerful hardware. Spider-Man 2 on PC adds ray-tracing, with a suite of options to improve its effect if you have a capable graphics card. It also uses NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling to improve image quality on high-end graphics cards.

Ultra-wide monitor support is available on Spider-Man 2, in aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9.

PC players get a few in-game bonuses for free, with more for linking a PSN account. PlayStation Publishing

Do you need a PSN account to play Spider-Man 2 on PC?

One of the biggest stumbling blocks for Sony’s move to bring PlayStation games to PC has been the requirement to use a PSN account. When it was announced that Helldivers 2 and Horizon Forbidden West players would need a PSN account, there was an outcry both from those who didn’t want their games tied to an extraneous account and those who lived in countries where PSN accounts are unavailable, rendering the games unplayable.

Fortunately, Spider-Man 2 will avoid that particular issue on PC. The day before release, Sony announced that it was no longer requiring a PSN account to play certain games on PC, including Spider-Man 2, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Sony removed the requirement to link a PSN account to play Spider-Man 2 the day before release. PlayStation Publishing

Are there any bonuses for playing Spider-Man 2 on PC?

While Sony did drop the requirement for its PC ports to use a PSN account, it’s now using bonuses as a way to entice players to join. You’ll be able to unlock the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and Miles Morales 2099 Suit early if you link the game to a PSN account, though both will be available to unlock later in the game if you opt out.

Spider-Man 2 initially offered more early unlock suits as a pre-order bonus, but they’re now available to all PC players, regardless of when you buy the game. PC players get early access to the Arachknight Suit for Peter and the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles.

If you shell out an extra $10 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll also nab five bonus suits each for Peter and Miles.