With Insomniac’s 2023 hit Spider-Man 2 landing on PC later this month, PlayStation and the ever-growing Marvel Rivals are commemorating the occasion in the best way possible: a new free skin for everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

On January 30, the same day Insomniac’s sophomore Spidey game finally releases on PC, players who main the Queens-native will be able to don the Advanced Suit 2.0. The suit, which features a larger-than-usual white Spider emblem on his chest and white accents on his lower body, has been featured in both Spider-Man games.

“The Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius,” the developer writes on X. “Crafted for the toughest battles, it symbolizes Spider-Man's true grit as a hero.”

Fans of the Sony-published series will feel right at home selecting this skin, as Marvel Rivals’ version of Spider-Man is also voiced by Yuri Lowenthal.

The newest additional showcases just how well developer NetEase has capitalized on the popularity of the Marvel brand and the tremendous growth of its player base. It’s consistently added new, widely requested skins in what feels like record time, all while adding fan-favorite characters from the comics as new heroes. For example, a week before all members of the Fantastic Four were added to the game, NetEase was already promising fans a skin based on Reed Richards’ villainous incarnation from Marvel’s Ultimate Comics. It’s a refreshing bit of fan service that licensed games don’t often live up to.

For fans of Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, this new addition is bittersweet. Last year, the developer confirmed that Spider-Man 2 would not be getting downloadable expansions despite being released to critical acclaim. Instead, the team will be moving on to its next superhero game, Marvel’s Wolverine.