Marvel Rivals: How to Play Mr Fantastic and Invisible Woman

Marvel’s first family has finally made its way to Marvel Rivals, with Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman making quite a splash in the game’s Season 1. As the first two post-launch characters, the couple are already some of the most unique fighters in the entire game — with both smartly making use of their specific powers. Because of that, though, they can be a bit tricky to play, what with Mr. Fantastic’s stretchiness and Invisible Woman’s disappearing act. Here’s a rundown of each character and some tips on how to play them, so you can dive in quickly.

How to Play Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals

Mr. Fantastic’s stretchiness lets him serve as a kind of pseudo-tank for the team. Marvel Rivals

Abilities

Mr. Fantastic is a mid-range fighter, finally bridging the gap between melee and ranged heroes. His abilities have a nice mix of options, letting you work as both a damage dealer and support tank, in some cases.

Stretch Punch - Mr. Fantastic’s basic attack lets him shoot his arms straight forward and attack an enemy from a distance.

- Mr. Fantastic’s basic attack lets him shoot his arms straight forward and attack an enemy from a distance. Reflexive Rubber - This ridiculous ability lets you puff up Mr. Fantastic so he waddles around, soaking up any and all ranged attacks that hit him. When the ability ends he’ll fire a shot straight ahead that has scaling damage based on how much you absorbed.

- This ridiculous ability lets you puff up Mr. Fantastic so he waddles around, soaking up any and all ranged attacks that hit him. When the ability ends he’ll fire a shot straight ahead that has scaling damage based on how much you absorbed. Distended Grip - Mr. Fantastic shoots one arm forward and grabs an enemy. At this point, you can use the button to grab the same enemy and pull them toward you, or you can aim and grab a different enemy, then knock both together.

- Mr. Fantastic shoots one arm forward and grabs an enemy. At this point, you can use the button to grab the same enemy and pull them toward you, or you can aim and grab a different enemy, then knock both together. Flexible Elongation - Probably his most useful move, Mr. Fantastic grabs onto an enemy and grapples to them, damaging them and granting himself shield. You can also use this on an ally to grant both you and them shield.

- Probably his most useful move, Mr. Fantastic grabs onto an enemy and grapples to them, damaging them and granting himself shield. You can also use this on an ally to grant both you and them shield. Brainiac Bounce - This ultimate move has you continuously bounce on the ground, unleashing a shockwave that damages and slows enemies. Landing a hit lets you keep bouncing, but Mr. Fantastic can be damaged during his ultimate.

- This ultimate move has you continuously bounce on the ground, unleashing a shockwave that damages and slows enemies. Landing a hit lets you keep bouncing, but Mr. Fantastic can be damaged during his ultimate. Elastic Strength - Mr. Fantastic’s passive. Using abilities generates elasticity, which boosts attack power. Once full, Mr. Fantastic turns into an Inflated state that grants shield and an even bigger attack boost.

Strategy

Mr. Fantastic is a fascinating character, but one you need to play with a lot of caution and careful strategy. He’s easily one of the most powerful Duelists in the game if you activate his abilities just right. The best way to play this character is to team up with a tank or another Duelist, and work in tandem. Mr. Fantastic is great at complimenting other characters, soaking up damage, and generally distracting enemies — and the bonus is, he can stay alive a really long time.

Use your Reflexive Rubber ability to get in front of your team when they're pushing the objective and soak up damage, then use Flexible Elongation to buff your team or rush right into the enemy ranks and take them by surprise. But you do need to be careful as it’s easy to overextend yourself as Mr. Fantastic. Make absolutely sure you aren’t running in on your own and have some kind of support.

The key to playing this character successfully, though, is his incredible Elastic Strength ability. This is why you should be using Mr. Fantastic’s abilities as much as absolutely possible, even if it's just buffing allies or peppering enemies with attacks. As soon as you enter Inflated state rush into the enemy team and start swinging away — Mr. Fantastic gets enough shield here to survive lot of attacks and his damage output is really good. You want to capitalize on Inflated whenever you have it, and then make sure you’re getting it as often as possible.

Finally, with Mr. Fantastic’s ultimate, again, make sure you aren’t just charging in blindly. It’s an incredibly powerful ultimate, but you can still take damage while pulling it off, so if you’re the only one the enemy team is focusing on they’ll likely take you down quickly. Instead, it’s better to use it in the middle of a firefight, when you can throw the enemy team into disarray.

How to Play Invisible Girl in Marvel Rivals

Invisible Woman, predictably, can fool the enemy team by going invisible. Marvel Rivals

Abilities

Psionic Strike - Invisible Woman’s basic attack have medium to long range, not as long as a hero like Moon Knight or Black Widow. But her attacks pass through allies and enemies, healing and damaging respectively.

- Invisible Woman’s basic attack have medium to long range, not as long as a hero like Moon Knight or Black Widow. But her attacks pass through allies and enemies, healing and damaging respectively. Invisible Energy - Invisible Woman can perform a super jump that instantly turns her invisible. Cooldown of five seconds.

- Invisible Woman can perform a super jump that instantly turns her invisible. Cooldown of five seconds. Psionic Support - This move generates a shield directly in front of an ally. The shield stays where you place it, but heals anyone in its immediate vicinity. It has durability of 300 that, when depleted, explodes and leaves a healing field.

- This move generates a shield directly in front of an ally. The shield stays where you place it, but heals anyone in its immediate vicinity. It has durability of 300 that, when depleted, explodes and leaves a healing field. Psionic Vortex - Shoots a vortex out that creates a damaging field. The field is created if it hits an enemy, wall, or if you activate it again.

- Shoots a vortex out that creates a damaging field. The field is created if it hits an enemy, wall, or if you activate it again. Psionic Surge - Invisible Woman creates a cylindrical shockwave that lightly damages enemies and can either push them away or pull them in.

- Invisible Woman creates a cylindrical shockwave that lightly damages enemies and can either push them away or pull them in. Invisible - Invisible Woman’s ultimate drops a large healing field that also makes allies inside invisible, and slows down enemies.

- Invisible Woman’s ultimate drops a large healing field that also makes allies inside invisible, and slows down enemies. Psionic Invisibility - Passive ability. Invisible Woman turns invisible, completely unseen by enemies, after disengaging from combat for three seconds.

Strategy

Invisible Woman is easily one of the best Strategists in terms of sheer support, even if she doesn’t have the range and mobility of others. She’s best used as a close-to-mid-range healer who sticks close to the team and runs interference on the enemy team.

The best thing to keep in mind with Invisible Woman is that you don’t need to be conservative with her abilities. Everything has a quick cooldown, and even her ultimate chargers up quite fast. You still need to be smart about where you use your abilities, but don’t worry about holding things for the right moment.

You should be abusing her two basic abilities, Psionic Support and Psionic Vortex, as much as possible. For Psionic Vortex, it’s a great ability to shoot at choke points like doors or hallways, damaging enemies as they group up. You can also drop it in control points to damage enemies trying to hold it. For Invisible Woman’s support shield, you should drop this on your melee heroes or those near the frontlines, providing a point for healing. It’s worth noting too that you can instantly recall your shield by pressing circle, letting you place it again instantly if it has durability left.

The same idea applies to your ultimate — place the ultimate down in the middle of the firefight, in places that’ll let your team push forward slightly and gain some ground. Or if you’re playing an objective, obviously put it there.

What you really need to watch out for when playing as Invisible Woman is how quickly she can get taken out, which is where your invisibility comes in. While she has decent damage output, Invisible Woman usually can’t go one-on-one against other heroes because she’s so focused on support, and she also doesn’t have the agile escape abilities of other healers — like Cloak & Dagger or Rocket. Be careful to not get separated from your team, or if you are, don’t be afraid to use invisibility. Sometimes you might need to break off from combat, go invisible, and retreat to help your team regroup. That super jump ability can be incredibly useful for getting out of danger, but if you use it make sure you don’t launch any attacks or other skills, as that’ll instantly pop you out of invisibility — as will getting hit by an enemy attack.

Both Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman really represent what Marvel Rivals does best — making each hero feel entirely unique and distinct. Even if you’ve been playing the game from day one, you’re gonna need to learn the ins and outs of both before you can really hold your own. With that in mind, we’d recommend using these tips and strategies in a few Quick Play matches, so you get a bit of practice before trying to hold your own in any Ranked ones.

Marvel Rivals is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.