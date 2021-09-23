Mario Party Superstars release date, trailer, minigames, characters, boards, and pre-order bonuses for the Nintendo Switch game

Mario Party Superstars was one of the highlights of Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation, delivering on a dream scenario for longtime series fans. Are you ready for classic Mario Party action with some modern comfort additions? Then this is the game for you! Here’s everything we know about Mario Party Superstars, including its release date, trailer, list of minigames, boards, characters, and more.

When is the release date for Mario Party Superstars?

Following its reveal at the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct, it was announced Mario Party Superstars will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 29, 2021.

Does Mario Party Superstars have a trailer?

Yes! Accompanying its E3 reveal, Nintendo published a trailer for the game that focuses on the Peach’s Birthday Cake board from the original Mario Party and Space Land from Mario Party 2. We also see footage of classic minigames such as Mushroom Mix-Up, Mario’s Puzzle Party, Face Lift, and more.

The reveal trailer for Mario Party Superstars

Can I watch some Mario Party Superstars gameplay?

Absolutely! Following the game’s reveal, Nintendo hosted a special Treehouse Live presentation featuring about 45 minutes of gameplay on Space Land and Peach’s Birthday Cake alike. You can watch many of the minigames in action below.

Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Treehouse Live

Why should I be excited for Mario Party Superstars?

The main draw of Mario Party Superstars is that it offers a return to the truly classic Mario Party formula with 100 fan-favorite mini-games spanning the entire series and five boards from the Nintendo 64 era. And because Superstars is set to release on Nintendo Switch, the complete slate of content has been remastered from the ground up to take full advantage of modern hardware.

Mario Party Superstars can be played on a Nintendo Switch Lite because all of its 100 minigames can be played with button controls. Nintendo

Over the past several years, the Mario Party franchise has lost itself in a flurry of lackluster gimmicks involving bad motion-controlled minigames, having all players travel the board together, and letting characters roll customized dice blocks. In Superstars, however, these features have been stripped away to offer competitive Mario Party action in its purest form since the GameCube era.

Characters will travel the board alone, they’ll each roll a standard dice block from 1 to 10, and all of Superstars’ 100 minigames can be enjoyed with standard button controls. That means, unlike 2018’s Super Mario Party which mandates play with a single Joy-Con, you can play Super Mario Party using a single Joy-Con, two Joy-Con, Switch Lite, or a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. In other words, if you haven’t liked the recent slate of Mario Party games, Mario Party Superstars aims to remove all of their most divisive features for a quick burst of nostalgia.

Mario Party Superstars minigame list

Nintendo has announced that Mario Party Superstars features 100 minigames spread across the entire series catalog, not just those offered in Nintendo 64 titles. Here’s the full list of minigames as we know it so far courtesy of Mario Wiki.

Face Lift gets a facelift in Mario Party Superstars. Nintendo

Mario Party

Mushroom Mix-Up

Face Lift

Handcar Havoc

Bobsled Run

Shy Guy Says

Crazy Cutters

Hammer Drop

Tug-o-War

Tipsy Tourney

Mario Party 2

Look Away

Archer-ival

Bowser's Big Blast

Sneak 'n' Snore

Sky Pilots

Honeycomb Havoc

Bumper Balloon Cars

Dungeon Dash

Balloon Burst

Bumper Balls

Slot-Car Derby

Roll Call

Mecha Marathon

Mario Party 3

Boulder Ball

Mario's Puzzle Party

Ticktock Hop

Snowball Summit

Coconut Conk

Etch 'n' Catch

Messy Memory

River Raiders

Puddle Paddle

Parasol Plummet

Vine with Me

Storm Chasers

Mush Pit

Tidal Toss

Bobbing Bow-loons

Rockin' Raceway

Eatsa Pizza

Cheep Cheep Chase

Mario Party 4

Booksquirm

Revers-a-Bomb

Beach Volley Folley

Trace Race

Money Belts

Mario Party 5

Pushy Penguins

Coney Island

Leaf Leap

Squared Away

Ice Hockey

Mario Party 6

What Goes Up...

Rocky Road

Mass Meteor

Mario Party 7

The Final Countdown

Pokey Pummel

Pogo-a-Go-Go

Monty's Revenge

Mario Party 9

Shell Soccer

Goomba Spotting

Mario Party 10

Skewer Scurry

Rapid River Race

Other

Tread Carefully

Which characters are playable in Mario Party Superstars?

So far, the revealed playable character roster includes:

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Yoshi

Wario

Donkey Kong

Waluigi

Birdo

Rosalina

We’re wondering why Daisy is missing as well, but hopefully, she is revealed in a future trailer or added after launch as a DLC character.

Which boards are in Mario Party Superstars?

Space Land returns from Mario Party 2. Nintendo

Unlike the minigame list, which spans the entire Mario Party franchise, Nintendo has announced that the playable list of boards will be drawn entirely from the Nintendo 64 era games. This includes Mario Party, Mario Party 2, and Mario Party 3. So far, three of the five playable boards have been revealed.

Peach’s Birthday Cake

Space Land

Woody Woods

Does Mario Party Superstars support online play?

Yup! Nintendo has announced that all modes of Mario Party Superstars will support online play for private matches and matchmaking with random human players. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be required to enjoy online play, however.

Does Mario Party Superstars have pre-order bonuses?

There are some pre-order bonuses available for those who pre-purchase a physical copy of Mario Party Superstars from My Nintendo UK. If you do so, you’ll get a free Mario Party coaster and a Birdo keyring. It doesn’t appear there are any other pre-order bonuses elsewhere in other territories at this time.